Yordenis Ugas to Face Nicaragua’s Nelson Lara on Premier Boxing Champions

Welterweight contender Yordenis Ugas (18-3, 8 KOs) will battle Nicaragua’s Nelson Lara (17-7-4, 9 KOs) in the 10-round match on Premier Boxing Champions TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 and BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes tonight, April 25 from the Fitz Tunica Casino & Hotel in Tunica, Mississippi.





In old school boxing tradition, Ugas steps in to fight on one day’s notice after Lara was overweight for his scheduled super lightweight bout with Mario Barrios, who declined to go forward with the match. The bout between Ugas and Lara will now be contested at the super welterweight limit.

Televised coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and features a 10-round matchup of exciting welterweights as once-beaten Oscar Molina (13-1-1, 10 KOs) takes on Georgia’s Levan Ghvamichava (17-3-1, 13 KOs) in a 10-round showdown.

Ugas returned from a two-year layoff last August and has looked sensational in defeating undefeated prospects Jamal James by decision and Bryant Perrella by fourth-round stoppage. Most recently, Ugas earned a decision in an exciting clash with Ghvamichava on FS1 and FOX Deportes in February. A highly-decorated Cuban amateur, Ugas picked up a bronze medal at the 2008 Olympics and also owns gold medals from the 2005 World Amateur Championships and 2007 Pan American Games. Now fighting out of Miami, the 30-year-old looks to further establish his credentials for a world title shot.

Originally from Nicaragua but now fighting out of Costa Rica, Lara was unbeaten in 17 of his first 18 pro fights after turning pro in 2004. Lara enters this bout having won his last two contests by stoppage including his most recent triumph in March. Lara will fight in the U.S. for the third time as a pro in a career that has seen him enter the ring in six different countries.