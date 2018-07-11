Yeleussinov vs Gorbics on August 4 in Cardiff, Wales

2016 Olympic Gold Medalist Daniyar Yeleussinov, (2-0-0, 1 KO), of Kazakhstan will face battle-tested veteran Gabor Gorbics, (24-11-0, 14 KO’s), of Budapest, Hungary in a six-round welterweight battle on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at the Ice Arena Cardiff, as part of Matchroom Boxing’s acclaimed JDNXTGEN series telecast on Sky Sports.





The event is headlined by a vacant Commonwealth Lightweight Title clash between Joe Cordina and Sean Dodd.

Fresh off his dominant performance in his London debut on June 6, Yeleussinov has begun preparations for this third professional fight. Fighting at the famed York Hall, the exciting southpaw won a six-round decision over veteran Zoltan Szabo.

Joined in London by local Kazak dignitaries and supporters, Yeleussinov is also expected to have a wealth of fans in Cardiff on August 4.

“As I progress in my professional career I will continue to add to my skill set,” said Yeleussinov. “Every day in training camp I learn more about becoming a better and more aggressive professional fighter.”





“Daniyar has improved in both of his professional bouts and we look for even greater improvement on August 4 against Gorbics,” said Ziya Aliyev of Boxing Stars Management Group, LLC. “We’ve heard the Cardiff boxing fans are loud and passionate and we can’t wait to have them see Daniyar.” Boxing Stars Management Group LLC is headed by Aliyev and Elvis Crespo.

Gorbics has faced numerous world class prospects over the course of his six years as a professional including Kerman Lejarraga, Liam Williams, Asinia Byfield, Radzhab Butaev, Sergey Lubkovich and Shakhram Giyasov.

Yeleussinov took the U.S. boxing fans by storm with a show-stopping performance in his pro debut on the April 28, 2018 Daniel Jacobs-Maciej Sulecki card recording a third-round knockout of Noah Kidd at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

JOHN DOCHERTY TURNS PRO WITH MATCHROOM BOXING





Talented amateur John Docherty has signed a promotional agreement with Matchroom Boxing.

Docherty landed Commonwealth Games bronze for Scotland in Australia in April, defeating England’s Ben Whittaker to reach the semi-final stage and land his medal.

The former Team GB man has chosen to join the paid ranks following his success Down Under and will follow in the footsteps of three-weight World ruler and Scottish legend Ricky Burns by training under Tony Sims in Essex.

Docherty will start life as a Super-Middleweight and will make his debut in the new season, and the 20 year old cannot wait to get his pro journey underway.

“I am so excited to get my pro career started,” said Docherty. “I loved my time with Team GB and representing my country in Australia was a huge honour, but that chapter is closed now and I cannot wait to test myself in the pro’s.

“It’s brilliant to team up with Matchroom Boxing and Sky Sports, and training with Tony in Essex is going to bring me on so much. There’s lots of class fighters in then gym and of course, I’ll be training with Ricky, who is a legend in Scotland and someone I’ve always looked up to, so to be able to learn from him every day is going to be amazing.”

“I am delighted to welcome John to the team,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “John’s amateur pedigree speaks for itself and he has all the ingredients to be a big success in the paid ranks.

“He’s a fiercely ambitious young man that is eager to learn every day, which is vital to make it in this sport. John’s commitment to move down to Tony’s gym in Essex to be alongside his fellow countryman and Scottish great Ricky Burns shows how dedicated he is to becoming a star, and I can’t wait to see his journey get underway in the new season.”