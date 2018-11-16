Yeison “El Mulo” Vargas preparing for Ricardo Espinoza on Nov.30

Colombian bantamweight Yeison “El Mulo” Vargas will be experiencing a number of career firsts in the Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, and live on Boxeo Telemundo, on Friday, November 30.





That’s when Cartagena’s undefeated Vargas (17-0, 12 KOs) will face Mexico’s Ricardo Espinoza (21-2, 18 KOs) for the WBO-NABO Championship in the 10-round main event of promoter Kris Lawrence and The Heavyweight Factory’s (in association with All Star Boxing) “Rumble at the Rock III” event.

In the first important crossroads fight of his three-year career, Vargas be fighting for the first time outside his homeland, and also having his first fight under The Heavyweight Factory promotional banner.

To prepare, Vargas has spent training camp working with well-known Florida-based trainer Herman Caicedo in Miami. “This is the best training camp I’ve ever had,” said Vargas. “I’m learning so many new skills and different techniques from Herman. I feel so good, I can’t wait to hear the bell ring.”

28-year-old Vargas, the current Colombian Champion, says he’s ready for a gritty battle if that’s what it takes against Espinoza, the WBO Latino Bantamweight Champion. “I know he’s a good fighter and that he won’t lay down. He will be there to win too, and I need to be impressive in beating him. I also know he’s a big puncher. That’s what I like to hear. We can go to war.”

Vargas says he hooked up with the Hollywood, Florida-based Heavyweight Factory through his manager Angel Villegas and is hoping to start cultivating a fan-base in Florida, and because of the TV exposure, North America.

“This is my most important fight yet,” said Vargas. “Winning this fight means climbing the ladder in the United States. That’s been my dream since I started boxing. I want the fans to know I’m going to put on an exciting performance for them, so they remember my name.”

In the 10-round welterweight co-main event, Derrieck Cuevas (18-0-1, 14 KOs) of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, will face well-known Miami via Barranquilla, Colombia, veteran Breidis “Khanqueror” Prescott (31-14, 22 KOs).

Tickets cost $500, $200, $150 and $100. All seats are reserved and available at all Ticketmaster outlets, online at www.myhrl.com, www.ticketmaster.com or charge by phone: 1-800-745-3000. Explore the new Hard Rock Event Center with a 360-degree virtual seat map of the venue at www.myhrl.com. Doors open one hour prior to show start time. Additional fees may apply.