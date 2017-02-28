Yamanaka-Carlson final quotes

Final pleasantries between Carlos “Memin” Carlson (22-1, 13 KOs) and reigning WBC Bantamweight Champion Shinsuke Yamanaka (26-0-2, 18 KOs) were exchanged during Tuesday’s final press conference in Japan.

The 12-round championship fight is promoted by Teiken Promotions, in association with Thompson Boxing Promotions and originates from Ryogoku Sumo Arena in Tokyo this Thursday, March 2.





Carlson was reserved throughout much of the press conference, saying he’s ready for the challenge of dethroning one of boxing’s longest tenured world champions.

“All the hard work has been put in and now it’s time to show the world what I can do,” said Carlson, who at 26 is the younger of the two combatants (Yamanaka is 34). “My moment is finally here.”

“Carlos looks fantastic heading into his first world championship fight,” said Ken Thompson, president of Thompson Boxing Promotions. “He’s calm, yet confident. We’re going to see the best Carlos Carlson on Thursday night.”

For a more in depth look at the life of Carlos Carlson, stream this mini-documentary, titled “Memin: Portrait of a Boxer.”

The documentary includes raw video of his first fights, recent training camps, and interviews with family members (includes English subtitles).

