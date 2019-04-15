Yamaguchi Falcao battles Chris Pearson on May 2 in Las Vegas, NV

WBC Latino middleweight champion Yamaguchi Falcao will defend his belt against Chris Pearson Thursday, May 2 at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.





Falcao-Pearson is scheduled for ten rounds and will air live on DAZN. The bout headlines an outstanding evening of boxing brought to you by Golden Boy Promotions. Tickets from $15 are on sale by calling 702-693-5000 or online at hardrockhotel.com/las-vegas-entertainment/joint-falcao-vs-pearson-2019.php.

The two met in 2011 as part of the international amateur boxing event World Series of Boxing with Pearson winning a highly controversial split decision.

Fighting out of Plant City, FL by way of Sao Mateus, Brazil, Falcao captured a bronze medal at the 2012 Olympics and is ranked #9 in the world by the World Boxing Council. As a pro, the skilled southpaw’s compiled a 16-0 record with 7 wins by knockout. Falcao was slated to fight Paul Mendez March 9 in New York but the bout was cancelled at the last minute due to issues with Mendez’ medicals.





During the last year and a half, Falcao’s repeatedly expressed his willingness to face any of the world’s best 160 pound fighters but must first get past a quality opponent.

Living and fighting out of Trotwood, OH, the hard-hitting Pearson has an excellent professional ledger of 16-2 (12 KO’s). The 28-year-old is no stranger to fighting on big platforms, most notably appearing on the Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao PPV where he defeated Said El Harrak. After a setback against highly rated Justin DeLoach, he’s won his last two bouts by knockout and looks to make it three straight against Falcao.

“I am extremely grateful to be fighting on this platform,” said Falcao, who became a father last month. “It was heartbreaking when the Mendez fight fell apart on such short notice because I was looking forward to welcoming my son Roberto into this world after I beat Mendez but everything happens for a reason.”

He’s also pleased he’ll have a shot at redemption May 2.

“This fight is very personal to me. I’m planning to knock Chris out because he did not beat me the first time – the judges handed it to him! This is an even bigger opportunity than the Mendez fight because its two days before Canelo vs Danny Jacobs and now when I return home, baby Roberto will be waiting for me. This is my time to shine and show the world

I’m a problem in the middleweight division!”

Fans can interact with Falcao on Instagram @YamaguchiFalcao.