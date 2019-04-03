Yalen promises spectacular Dubai event

MTK Global President Bob Yalen is expecting a ‘spectacular event’ during Friday’s ‘The Fight – DXB Uncovered’ at Dubai’s Emirates Golf Club – live on ESPN+ and iFL TV.





The historic show includes a WBO European title fight between Davey Oliver Joyce and Stephen Tiffney, plus exciting stars such as Kazakh sensation Sultan Zaurbek and huge-hitting Mateo Tapia, and Yalen is extremely excited.

Yalen said: “This is an important weekend for boxing in Dubai and for the entire region. This region has the potential to be the next breakout region for boxing, and we’re well positioned to represent the region and bring it to the forefront of boxing in the foreseeable future.

“We have a great fight card this weekend in a great venue. I’ve been in boxing and TV for 40 years now and have seen some beautiful things, and this has the chance to be right near the top. It should be a spectacular event.





“We’re all lucky to be associated with this, and we appreciate the efforts by Round 10 inw aht they’ve done not just for the event on Friday, but for boxing in the region. We’re looking forward to moving forward with them, and Friday is the first event in a long relationship.

“We’ve partnered with Top Rank and ESPN for a number of events over the next couple of years, and the event on ESPN+ on Friday has the potential for a worldwide audience. ESPN are the most powerful network in the world, and Top Rank is the premiere promoter of boxing worldwide.”

Top Rank COO Brad Jacobs is also delighted with the event, and is pleased that American audiences will get the chance to watch it on ESPN+.

Jacobs added: “We’re so happy to be here and thrilled to partner with MTK Global. Their tremendous roster of talent is second to none, and that’s proven by us being able to be here and with the event being televised live in the USA on ESPN+.

“This will be the first show of many over the course of several years, and we want to thank everyone involved. We’re looking forward to a terrific production and some great title fights, not only on Friday but moving forward throughout our continued relationship.”

