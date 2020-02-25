Xánder Zayas fights this Friday in Puerto Rico

The 17-year-old Puerto Rican prospect Xánder Zayas is already in Puerto Rico and trained this afternoon in this city en route to his debut on the island this Friday i “A Puño Limpio” which will be held at the Rubén Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto, in a presentation of PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) in association with Spartan Boxing and Top Rank, which will be broadcast live on www.facebook.com/PRBestBoxing.





Zayas (3-0, 2 kos), who belongs to Top Rank company, worked for the media at the Félix Pagán Pintor Gym, administrated by former two world champion Ivan “Iron Boy” Calderón and where trains, among other fighters, the world challenger and two time Olympic Puerto Rican Jeyvier Cintrón.

“There is a bit of anxiety, not nervousness about fighting before my people. I hope a lot of people come together. It’s going to be an excellent night, not only for me but for all the boxers that are going to be on the card. I’m happy with the opportunity,” said Zayas, who trained alongside Javiel Centeno and his stepfather Orlando Garcia.





Zayas, who debuted in October 2019 with a knockout in the first round over Genesis Wynn, knocked out Virgel Windfield in November and in his most recent bout he beat Corey Champion by unanimous decision last January, will face Marklin Bailey (6-6, 4 kos) this Friday.

“(This fight) It is super important because there are people who think I was born in the United States and it is not like that, I was born and raised in Puerto Rico until I was 11. It is important for me that people know that I will do my best and work hard and focused on achieving my goals so that they feel proud of me,” Zayas said.

On Friday’s show, the main event will be one among unbeaten fighters when Puerto Rican Angel “Bebito” Aponte (7-0, 3 kos) faces the Mexican Irving Macías (7-0, 4 kos) at 130 pounds and eight rounds, while the unbeaten Puerto Rican Carlos “The Chosen One” Arrieta (11-0, 7 kos) will face a rival to be announced in another co-main clash.