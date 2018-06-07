World-ranked welterweight McKinson signs up with MTK Global

MTK Global is proud to have secured the signature of WBC-ranked welterweight Michael McKinson.





The 24-year-old has cruised to a record of 13-0-KO2 and caused a stir with a stoppage of former British and Commonwealth champion Colin Lynes in his last bout back in November.

The Portsmouth-born southpaw said: “I’m unbeaten and I’m the current WBC International Silver champion. I’ve got something serious in that belt that other people want so hopefully that will encourage people to fight me now.

“MTK Global is a massive platform. Anybody who’s anybody seems to be with them. I think it’s the best thing for my career now. With MTK Global I’ll get the opportunities I’m overdue.

“My power is developing 100%. I turned professional at 20 and boxed hard journeyman. I couldn’t show off what I am. People will underestimate my power but it’s developed so much over the last 10 months. I’m even stronger now than I was when I stopped Lynes.





“I want my name to be in the mix with people like Paddy Gallagher and Gary Corcoran. Fighting on the next big TV show would be nice. When people are talking about those guys, I want my name in the mix too.

“I’m still young. I’ve still got a lot of time and I believe I’m with the right people now.”

Despite boasting a world ranking title, McKinson doubts whether the likes of Conor Benn and Frankie Gavin will be in any rush to face him.

McKinson added: “After stopping Lynes I thought I’d get the opportunities but the phone isn’t ringing. I’m high risk and low reward. I’d already made some noise about Gavin on Twitter. He’s got a mandatory and didn’t want to know.





“Conor Benn is a moneyball. I’m not an outspoken guy naturally but I will make noise about these guys. I’ve called both Benn and Gavin out and Benn’s people are not stupid enough to put him in with me. He’s not on my level.

“I’ve won two WBC titles and I’m ranked by them. They’re stepping stone titles. Great people have won these belts. Whatever opportunities I can get, any big bouts I can get, it’s always one step closer to where I’m going.”

