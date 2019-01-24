World-ranked Isaac Lowe signs up with MTK Global

MTK Global is proud to announce the signing of world-ranked featherweight Isaac Lowe as he continues his journey towards a world title shot.





The unbeaten Lancastrian (16-0-3-KO6) has already won the Commonwealth title and is now ranked 20th by the WBC after winning their International title by stopping Lucas Rafael Baez on the Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury card in LA back in December.

Lowe, who will continue to train alongside Fury under Ben Davison, is relishing the next chapter of his career.

The 25-year-old Lowe said: “This is a new dawn for me and I’m ready to take on the world. I started off well in my career and I was keeping busy but I’ve only fought twice a year for the last few years.





“I’ve not been active enough in the past but this will change everything. I’ve boxed all over for lots of titles but MTK Global can seriously open up the doors and provide a good foundation for me.

“Myself, Tyson and Ben are very close. Tyson is like a big brother to me. I’ve been with him since I started boxing and then linked up with Ben. Since then, I’ve never looked back – we have fun at the same time as training hard.

“In terms of my goals for the rest of the year, I’d love a shot at EBU European champion Kiko Martinez and I’d also be happy to face Gavin McDonnell, who’s coming up to featherweight. I want to kick on and fight big names now.

“I think I can go all the way. Now I have the right team behind me, it’s down to me to put the hard work in.”

MTK Global President Bob Yalen added: “We’re delighted a fighter of Isaac’s calibre has chosen MTK Global to guide his career, which has always promised to be heading to the very highest level of boxing.

“The undefeated WBC International champion has shown the kind of ability which we believe, with consistent activity, can find another gear and accelerate his push towards a world title shot.

“Ben Davison’s team is flourishing, and with inspiring fighters like Tyson Fury around him day in and day out, Isaac is capable of fulfilling his huge potential in the very near future. We’re pleased to join him on his journey.”

Lowe won the Commonwealth crown with an eighth-round stoppage of Marco McCullough back in February 2016.

