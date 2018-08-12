World-ranked Foley wants tongues wagging after UK debut

World-ranked super-lightweight Darragh Foley has shrugged off a late change of opponent and is determined to set the British scene alight when he takes on Chris Jenkins on August 24 – live on BoxNation.





Irishman Foley (15-2-KO8) has fought the entirety of his career in Australia but travels over to star on the MTK Global show at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena against the dangerous Jenkins (19-3-1-KO8).

Unperturbed by having to adjust to a younger foe in the wake of Willie Limond’s withdrawal, Foley is adamant he’s here not just to stay on the British scene – but to conquer the sport on a global scale.

Foley said: “I’ve got a couple of weeks’ notice which isn’t ideal but he’s in the exact same position. It’s a level playing field in that sense. He was due to fight this weekend so I know he’ll be in shape.





“We’re both in the same boat in that we weren’t preparing for each other. I saw him in Prizefighter a few years back and then he had that close fight against Phil Sutcliffe Jr. I think he’s more dangerous than Limond would’ve been.

“You’ve got to take these fights. I’m defending my WBA Oceania world-ranking title. You’ve got to defend against a good opponent. I’m looking forward to putting on a good show. It’s about to get really tasty.

“It’s positive that not many know me over this side of the world yet. I’m looking to put in a good performance and get everyone’s tongues wagging. They’ll be looking for me to be out again soon.





“Jack Catterall and Ohara Davies are the two main guys at 140lb at MTK Global and they’re fighting in October. I’m looking to get right in there amongst them as soon as possible once I handle business against Jenkins.

“All the world titles beside Maurice Hooker’s are tied up in the WBSS so I want to establish my name in the UK and Irish market. When the winner comes out of that series in a year’s time, I want to be perfectly placed to mount a challenge against that winner.”

On a stacked card in Scotland’s second city, Stephen Ormond faces George Ashie and the likes of David Brophy, Kieran Smith and more all also in action.

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal