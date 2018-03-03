World Of Boxing Signs 2016 Olympians Shakhram Giyasov And Murodjon Akhmadaliev!

World of Boxing has signed top amateur prospects Shakhram Giyasov and Murodjon Akhmadaliev to exclusive promotional contracts, it was announced today. Both will be making their professional debuts next Saturday, March 10 at the ‘Real Deal Showcase Series II’ event at the Kings Theatre presented by Evander Holyfield’s The Real Deal Boxing In association with World of Boxing.

“We are pleased to work together with The Real Deal Boxing and Boxing Legend Evander Holyfield on another event in the United States,” said World of Boxing’s Andrey Ryabinsky. “We believe that the fans in Brooklyn, New York, being one of the biggest Soviet communities in the United States, will be supportive of their countrymen boxers who will be featured in a series of events we are working on at the recently renovated Kings Theatre. We have a great team of boxers from Russia which we are expanding now with fighters from all over the world and hope to present all the fans with competitive and exciting matchups.”





Stated Vadim Kornilov of Brigade Sports Management, “It is a pleasure to introduce and to further expand our team with these two top prospects that both made a statement and stood out in Rio and other amateur championships in the recent years.”

“We’re excited to present the professional debuts of Shakhram Giyasov and Murodjon Akhmadaliev on our already stacked March 10 card at the Kings Theatre and look forward to working with Andrey Ryabinsky and the World of Boxing on many future events,” said Holyfield.

Giyasov and Akhmadaliev are trained by the renowned Joel Diaz in Indio, California. Both are also in New York City today to support their teammate, WBA Light Heavyweight World Champion Dmitry Bivol as he defends his title against Sullivan Barrera at The Theatre at Madison Square Garden.

The 24-year-old Giyasov was a Silver Medalist at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janiero representing Uzbekistan. At the 2017 World Amateur Championships in Hamburg, Germany,he won the Gold Medal in the welterweight division and was voted the best boxer of the tournament.





Giyasov was also a Gold Medalist at the 2017 Asian Amateur Boxing Championships.

Giyasov will make his professional debut on March 10 against Argentina’s Nicolas Velazquez, (10-2-0, 3 KO’s) in a six-round clash in a scheduled six round welterweight battle.

Also representing Uzbekistan, the 23-year-old Akhmadaliev was a bronze medalist at the 2016 Olympics competing as a bantamweight. He was also a Gold Medalist at the 2017 Asian Amateur Boxing Championships and a Silver Medalist at the 2015 World Amateur Championships and 2015 Asian Amateur Boxing Championships.

Competing as a featherweight in the professional ranks, Akhmadaliev will make his professional debut against David Paz, (4-4-1), in a scheduled six rounder next Saturday night at the Kings Theatre.





Advance tickets for ‘Real Deal, Showcase Series II’, presented in association with World of Boxing, priced at $150, $125, $75 and $50 are now on sale online through the Kings Theatre website, www.KingsTheatre.com. A 10% discount is available by using the code ‘WOB’ when purchasing tickets online.

The Kings Theatre is located at 1027 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226. Doors on the night of the event will open at 6:00 p.m. with the first bell at 7:00 p.m.