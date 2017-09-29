World champions Amanda and Cindy Serrano join drive to help Puerto Rico

Professional boxing world champions and sisters AMANDA SERRANO and CINDY SERRANO spent Friday joining the drive to assist those affected by Hurricane Maria in their native Puerto Rico.

Both women spent the morning shopping for water and other distinct items in need, including diapers, baby food, batteries, first aid supplies and feminine hygiene products. Their donations were dropped off at Engine 218 in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn, NY.





Said Amanda, “We’ve both been so moved over the last week by what’s happened in Puerto Rico where each of us were born and we’re very happy to have this opportunity to directly assist those in need. There are 17 firehouses and EMS stations taking donations in New York’s five boroughs and we encourage those who are able to assist as well.”

A list of locations in New York City accepting donations and more information can be found HERE.

“These women are true champions in every sense of the word,” said promoter LOU DIBELLA. “What’s happened in Puerto Rico has touched native Puerto Ricans Amanda and Cindy and it’s great to see the city of New York banding together to help their fellow Americans through these donations.”

Amanda and Cindy are both training for upcoming appearances at Barclays Center. On October 14, WBO women’s featherweight world champion Cindy (26-5-3, 10 KOs) will make her Barclays Center debut.





On November 4, five-division world champion and current WBO women’s super bantamweight titlist Amanda (33-1-1, 25 KOs) will compete at Barclays Center for the fourth time.