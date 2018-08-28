World champion Doheny signs with MTK Global

MTK Global is proud to announce the signing of IBF world super-bantamweight champion TJ Doheny.





The unbeaten Irishman (20-0-KO14) has spent most of his professional career in Australia but travelled to Japan earlier this month to stun Ryosuke Iwasa on points and seize the crown.

Doheny said: “I’m truly ecstatic to have signed up with the best management company in the world. With my manager Mike Altamura and Team MTK Global, we are a force to be reckoned with.

“After a few years of bad luck and so many let downs, I feel I am in the best hands possible to really push on and reach my full potential as a world champion. It is great to be joining a stable full of established fighters and I truly believe I belong in this company.

“I am very excited for what the future holds for me now that I have the backing of the best team in the business. I can’t wait to get the ball rolling.





“From the bottom of my heart I want to thank Mike Altamura and MTK Global for this opportunity. The sky’s the limit right now.”

MTK Global International Consultant Mike Altamura added: “It’s an honour to have a long-term client of mine in TJ coming to join the MTK Global team.

“With the team we have in place and the many resources available in terms of marketing, PR, gyms around the world and all the rest of it, TJ will be nurtured to the fullest extent and build as an athlete.

“From the MTK Global point of view, it’s great to have another world champion on the books. It shows we’re serious about building and expanding in the fight industry. It shows we’re capable of bringing a unique perspective and that fighters who are already at the top of the game want to join us.

“TJ is one of the most loyal kids I’ve ever worked with and matches the ideology of MTK Global as a company. I’m looking forward to seeing what we’re going to do together in the not-too-distant future.”