World Boxing Super Series announces seeding for inaugural season of Muhammad Ali Trophy

The World Boxing Super Series is pleased to announce the seeding for the inaugural season of the Muhammad Ali Trophy, The Greatest Prize in Boxing. During tomorrow´s Draft Gala, the top four seeds will select their opponents from the four unseeded boxers. The live TV show (23:00 local, 5 PM ET) will be broadcasted in multiple territories and also be streamed live on www.WorldBoxingSuperSeries.com.

Please find attached the seeding for both the super-middleweight as well as the cruiserweight tournament.

For more info on the seeds, the full fighter fields and the seeding process, please visit our social channels (@WBSuperSeries) on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. You can also view the videos on our website: worldboxingsuperseries.com





In the World Boxing Super Series, 16 elite fighters – eight super-middleweights and eight cruiserweights – will battle it out in a bracket-style elimination tournament. In both divisions, there will be four quarter-finals (September / October 2017), two semi-finals (early 2018) and one final (May 2018), making for a total of 14 high-class fights.