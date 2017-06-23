World Boxing Super Series kicks off on July 8

16 stars, one stage: World Boxing Super Series stars to hand-pick opponents during Live Draft Gala in Monaco on July 8

The World Boxing Super Series will kick off in dramatic fashion on July 8 when the famed Grimaldi Forum will host the official Draft Gala for the Muhammad Ali Trophy, The Greatest Prize in Boxing.

Starting in September, eight top cruiserweights, including the three undefeated world champions Mairis Briedis (WBC), Yunier Dorticos (WBA) and Murat Gassiev (IBF), as well as eight elite super-middleweights, including WBA Super Champion George Groves, will battle out a bracket-style elimination tournament to determine the undisputed number one in each division.





To set the hotly-anticipated quarter-final match-ups, a special procedure has been put in place.

“In the stunning venue of the Grimaldi Forum and through a never-seen-before live process, the fight calendar will take shape,” said Roberto Dalmiglio, Comosa´s Head of Management Board. “For the first time in boxing history, 16 stars will be on the same stage, with the top seeds picking their opponents from the unseeded boxers during a live broadcast. There could not be a more spectacular way to kick off the quest for the Muhammad Ali Trophy.”

Richard Schaefer, Comosa`s Chairman of the Americas, believes the unique setting will create a very special atmosphere inside the Grimaldi Forum, which will be crowded with high-profile guests from the world of sports, television and media.

“Just imagine all the 16 gladiators lined up on stage, surrounded by rivals, looking into each other’s eyes knowing that only one man per division can take home all the belts and the Ali Trophy,” Schaefer said. “You never know what´s going to happen in such an explosive setting. There will certainly be a lot of testosterone on stage.”





As of today, five fighters – four world champions one former world champion – have signed up for the revolutionary bracket-style elimination tournament, with 11 more to be announced shortly. The Comosa Board will then seed the participants based on a fixed set of criteria, including stardom and recent form.

“The fact that the top seeds can hand-pick their opponents will fuel a lot of intriguing speculation among fighters and fans,” said Kalle Sauerland, Comosa´s Chief Boxing Officer. “Who will pick whom? Who will be avoided? How will fighters select their opponents? Intuition? Recent form? Or do they just flip a coin since there are no easy fights in the World Boxing Super Series? We will find out in Monaco on July 8.”

In the inaugural season of the World Boxing Super Series, 16 elite fighters – eight super-middleweights and eight cruiserweights – will battle out a bracket-style elimination tournament. In both divisions, there will be four quarter-finals (September / October 2017), two semi-finals (early 2018) and one final (May 2018), making for a total of 14 high-class fights.

World Boxing Super Series Summary

Combined Record of the Four Confirmed World Boxing Super Series Participants:

146 wins, 6 losses, 111 KOs

Confirmed Cruiserweights (4 of 8)

Yunier Dorticos (21-0, 20 KOs), WBA World Champion

Murat Gassiev (24-0, 17 KOs), IBF World Champion

Mairis Briedis (22-0, 18 KOs), WBC World Champion

Krzysztof Wlodarczyk (53-3-1, 37 KOs), former IBF / WBC World Champion & IBF top-ranked challenger

Confirmed Super-Middleweights:

George Groves (26-3, 19 KOs), WBA Super Champion