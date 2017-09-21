World Boxing Super Series & Ringstar Sports to Donate 10% of Gate for Saturday’s Dorticos vs. Kudryashov

World Boxing Super Series and Ringstar Sports announced Thursday that 10 percent of the gate for Saturday’s Yunier Dorticos vs. Dmitry Kudryashov WBSS quarter-final taking place at the Alamodome in San Antonio will be donated to the San Antonio Food Bank to aid the ongoing relief effort after Hurricane Harvey.

Every dollar donated creates seven meals for those in need. Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Ringstar Sports in association with World Boxing Super Series, are priced at $250, $125, $100, $50, and $30, and are on sale now. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.





“San Antonio is a fantastic fight city and now fans will have the chance to catch world class boxing while also helping a great cause,” said Richard Schaefer, Chairman and CEO of Ringstar Sports. “The relief efforts after Hurricane Harvey are ongoing and World Boxing Super Series and Ringstar Sports are proud to be able to help wherever we can. I hope that the tremendous fight fans in San Antonio will show up in full force so that we can raise a lot of money and help a lot of people in need.”

“The San Antonio Food Bank is proud to benefit from the ticket sales for the World Boxing Super Series and Ringstar Sports event this Saturday,” said Chloe Palacios, Corporate Giving Manager for the San Antonio Food Bank. “Every dollar raised will allow us to provide support to those affected by Hurricane Harvey. We greatly appreciate the opportunity provided by World Boxing Super Series and Ringstar Sports and look forward to this exciting event!”

The September 23 event will also feature a reserve match between once-beaten cruiserweights Keith Tapia and Lateef Kayode, while former world champion Nonito Donaire returns to take on Mexico’s Ruben Garcia Hernandez.