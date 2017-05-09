World Boxing Super Series – Weight Classes Announced

World Boxing Super Series to feature Cruiserweight and Super Middleweight Divisions in Season 1 – Enrollment begins on May 15.

Comosa AG, the organiser of boxing´s first global knock-out tournament, is delighted to announce that the inaugural season of the World Boxing Super Series will feature the fiercely-competitive cruiserweight and super middleweight divisions. In each weight class, eight fighters will battle it out in a bracket-style elimination tournament. The last man standing will receive the GREATEST prize in boxing, the Muhammad Ali Trophy.





“We are thrilled to kick off the World Boxing Super Series in style with two of the sport’s most exciting divisions,” said Roberto Dalmiglio, Comosa’s Head of Management Board. “The tournament will create never-seen before drama for fans around the globe.”

Richard Schaefer, Comosa’s Chairman of the Americas, believes the World Boxing Super Series will lift boxing to a new level. He said: “The cruiserweights and super-middleweight have time and time again thrown up thrilling contests – but nobody has ever pitted the top fighters against each other in a fan-friendly, easy-to-understand way within a short period of time. Our revolutionary KO tournament will take less than a year and deliver the crème de la crème in these weights with a blend of past, present and future from the world’s finest fighters.”

The tournament will kick off in September, with four quarter-finals per division. The semi-finals will be held in early 2018, and the winners will be crowned in May 2018. “We have an exciting format, two exciting divisions and now we will sign exciting fighters,” said Kalle Sauerland, Comosa´s Chief Boxing Officer. “These weights give a great opportunity for us to deliver a huge geographic spread. On top of that, I can imagine champions and challengers from other divisions, such as light heavyweight, stepping up or down in weight to join the quest for the Ali Trophy.”

A special Boxer selection process has been put in place to determine the contestants for Season One.

On May 15, tournament enrollment will commence where all WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF Champions as well as all top 15 world-ranked contenders (or their respective promoters, agents, managers or trainers with legal entitlement) can make their application to enter the tournament via [email protected]

Enrollment closes on May 26. All applicants will be verified and evaluated by the board of Comosa. The Comosa Sports Division will then contract eight fighters per weight class as well as potential back-ups.

In early July, Comosa will stage an official Presentation Gala in Monte Carlo to publicly announce all 16 participants and determine the draw. In each weight class, the four top seeds will select their quarter-final opponents from the four unseeded boxers in a live TV show.