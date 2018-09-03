World Boxing Federation Results: Angelo Frank Wins WBF International Title In Hamburg

Angelo Frank Wins WBF International Title In Hamburg – Angelo Frank captured the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) International Super Welterweight title on Sunday, September 2, when he defeated Georgian Giorgi Gujejiani at the Grosse Freiheit 36 in his home town of Hamburg, Germany.





Frank entered the fight as a solid favourite, but it turned out to be a close fight where many rounds could have gone either way. Gujejiani tried to make good use of his height and reach advantage, while Frank tried to attack but actually found most success when counter-punching.

After ten somewhat lacklustre rounds of boxing, judges Marco Morales, Timo Habighorst and Hendrik Schram scored the fight 96-94, 97-93 and 98-95 respectively, all for Frank who hinted at possibly making a quick turn-around to defend his new title in October.

From a circus family who owns the Circus Europa, Frank (29) made a perfect somersault when proclaimed the winner, celebrating that he improved his professional record to 14-2 (9). Gujejiani (32) is now a misleading 11-11-2 (7).

The fight was one of three featured title bouts on a show promoted by Boxen im Norden.





Gonorenda Edges Salam, Ndafoluma Eases Past Itaba

World Boxing Federation (WBF) All Africa Cruiserweight Champion Chamunorwa “Sting” Gonorenda retained his title with a split decision over British-based Nigerian Tony Salam on Friday night, August 31, at the International Conference Centre in Harare, Zimbabwe.

The local favourite had plenty of trouble getting the upper hand against the crafty Southpaw visitor, and a point deduction for Salem in the tenth and final round, for spitting out his mouth-piece, ended up costing the challenger a draw.

Judges Phumeza Zinakile and Eddie Marshall both scored the fight 95-94 for Gonorenda, who improved his record to 12-12 (7), while judge Patrick Mkondiwa had it 96-93 for Salam, now 11-2 (6). A rematch is reportedly in the works for Nigeria in late October.





In the co-featured bout, Namibian Lukas Ndafoluma successfully defended the WBF Intercontinental Middleweight title just four weeks after winning it, when Tanzanian challenger Hussein Itaba dislocated a shoulder and retired at the start of round four.

Nicknamed “The Demolisher”, Ndafoluma is now 13-1 (5) having also captured the IBO All Africa title last year. Unlucky Itaba, who was expected to provide a good test for Ndafoluma despite mediocre statistics, drops to 4-2-2 (3).

Billed as “A Fistful of Dollars”, the World Boxing Federation (WBF) double-header was promoted by Kalakoda Promotions and televised live by Kwesé Sports.