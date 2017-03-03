World Boxing Council Dates March

March is providing an exceptional line up of fantastic World Boxing Council fights of the very highest quality, calibre and octane.

Shinsuke Yamanaka vs. Carlos Carlson / March 2, Tokyo, Japan

WBC bantamweight champion Shinsuke Yamanaka managed to defended his crown for the twelfth time.

Yamanaka improved his record to 27-0-2 by dropping Carlos Carlson five times on his way to a comprehensive victory in front of his home fans.

The champion proved dominant throughout, although credit has to go to Carlson for continually getting to his feet. Carlson drops to 22-2 but can come again after showing considerable heart.

For Yamanaka, the win cements his place as the top 118 pounder on the planet.

Danny García vs. Keith Thurman / March 4, New York

Thurman vs. Garcia, is one of the most anticipated fights of the year. A duel of brilliant and undefeated champions, at the Barclays Center. It`s for supremacy of the welterweight division.

Erickson Lubin Vs. Jorge Cota / March 4, New York

Undefeated fighter Erickson “Hammer” Lubin fights Mexican Jorge Cota on the same card at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, which is topped by Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia.

Lubin and Cota start the evening, with an elimination fight for the WBC super welterweight world championship, which is held by undefeated Jermell Charlo. Lubin will face Cota, who many experts qualify and quantify as the toughest opponent of his career.

Juan Hernández Vs. Nawaphon Sor Rungvisai / March 4, Bangkok

After Roman Gonzalez won the WBC super flyweight title and vacated the flyweight belt, two warriors raised their hands to contest the belt.

It`ll The take place at the gymnasium of the national stadium of Bangkok Thailand. Hernandez is ultra motivated, vowing to return with the title to Mexico. Yet his Thai opponent is number one in the world and undefeated since his pro debut on December 24, 2010.

Ohara Davies Vs. Derry Matthews / March 4, London

Undefeated Ohara Davies aims to improve his record of 14 wins, against the experienced Derry Mathews who comes to this commitment ready to get back on track, following the defeat he suffered last October against Luke Campbell. This highly anticipated match will be held at The O2 Arena in London and will be part of the Tony Bellew vs. David Haye card.

Tony Bellew Vs. David Haye / March 4, London

The O2 Arena in London will host one of the most anticipated fights of the year. It`s between WBC cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew and former heavyweight King David Haye. Tony entered the elite, when he conquered the WBC cruiserweight world title in an exciting fight against Ilunga Makabu whom he sent to canvas to become the division champion

Former two-division, cruiserweight and heavyweight champion David Haye returned from a three-year absence in January 2016 to prove that time had not affected him by defeating Mark de Mori by KO, for then getting another victory on May 21 this time against Arnold Gjergjaj.

Luis Nery Vs. Jesus Martínez / March 11, Mexico City

After winning the silver WBC bantamweight belt, Luis “Pantera” Nery faces another major challenge in his career, fighting Colombian Jesus Martinez in an elimination bout where the winner will progress to be the official challenger of Shinsuke Yamanaka.

Gennady Golovkin Vs. Daniel Jacobs / March 18, New York

Madison Square Garden is ready to welcome WBC middleweight champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, facing Daniel “The Miracle Man” Jacobs, and presented by K2 Promotions.

Since his first fight in the United States and HBO in September 2012, Golovkin has become the epicentre focus of experts and fans.

The 34-year-old Kazakh is undefeated in 36 fights and enjoyed a great victory over British Kell Brook in London last September. But his encounter with Jacobs promises to be an even more complex and challenging bout , as fully fledged middleweight Jacobs, 29, has lost only one fight since his professional debut building an impressive record of 32 wins, 29 of them by knockout.

Román González Vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai / March 18, New York

After keen speculation of a rematch with Mexican Carlos Cuadras, WBC super flyweight Roman Gonzalez will make the first defense of his crown against dangerous Thai Srisaket Sor Rungvisai who is a former WBC champion and has shaped a record of 41 wins (38 Knockouts), 4 losses and a draw.

Jorge Linares Vs. Anthony Crolla / March 25, England

WBC Diamond champion Jorge Linares returns to Manchester Arena for an exciting rematch against Briton Anthony Crolla whom he defeated via a UD on September 24.

An encounter that promises to be more explosive than the previous one, since both already got to know each other up in the squared boxing ring.

Charles Manyuchi Vs. Qudratillo Abduqaxorov / March 25, Singapore

A big night of boxing is expected in Singapore, when WBC welterweight silver champion Charles Manyuchi stakes his undefeated record and crown against Qudratillo Abduqaxorov in a match that is expected to be hard hitting and explosive.

Charles, who made his professional debut in 2009 and won the silver title by unanimous decision against Dmitry Mikhaylenko in 2016, is not faze by his opponent’s unbeaten record, confident that his experience and power will bring victory.

However, the Uzbekistan fighter has reacted to Manyuchi’s statements and has repeatedly stated that he is confident of the work he has done in the gym and is determined to keep that WBC belt.