Wojcicki vs Caceres; Radovan Rematches Mittag On April 6 In Wolfsburg

Patrick Wojcicki (12-0-1, 4 KOs) defends his IBF Intercontinental Middleweight title against Marcelo Fabian Caceres (18-3, 13 KOs), while Denis Radovan (11-0-1, 5 KOs) rematches Ronny Mittag (30-3-3, 15 KOs) for the IBF European Middleweight crown on April 6 at the CongressPark in Wolfsburg, Germany.





Wojcicki returns to his hometown arena following a successful defence of his IBF title against domestic rival Sven Elbir on October 26, and the 26 year-old has vowed to deliver another ‘explosive performance’ for his fans in Wolfsburg.

“It feels fantastic to be boxing at home again,” says Wojcicki. “I’d like to thank my promoter Team Sauerland for making this possible. Caceres is a strong opponent, but I will train intensely with my coaches Antonino and Antonio Spatola, so that I can rekindle the incredible atmosphere we had last time, and I will deliver another explosive performance to keep the belt in Wolfsburg.”

Radovan is eager to set the record straight having been held to a draw by middleweight foe Mittag in Gummersbach on December 1. Having teamed up with renowned Cuban coach Pedro Diaz, the Cologne-boxer is looking forward to kick-starting 2019 with a win as he challenges for his first professional title.





“Thanks to Team Sauerland for arranging the rematch so quickly,” he says. “I’m looking forward to the great atmosphere in Wolfsburg. I’m confident this time I will leave the decision in no doubt – this year, I will make my breakthrough.”

Promoter Nisse Sauerland is anticipating another ‘spectacular’ show in Wolfsburg, headlined by ’50-50 fights’ for Germany’s rising middleweight stars.

”We had a great event last weekend, and with other great shows already announced, here comes another highlight,” says Sauerland. “We have two 50-50 fights already confirmed for the card. Patrick and Denis must both bring their best performances to win, and the fans in Wolfsburg can look forward to a spectacular event with more exciting fights set to be announced.”

Tickets for the Team Sauerland event at the CongressPark in Wolfsburg on April 6 will be available at www.eventim.de and other known ticket agencies.