Wladimir Klitschko To Attend 2018 HOF Weekend

The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced today former WBO / IBF / IBO / WBA heavyweight champion Wladimir “Dr. Steelhammer” Klitschko will be in Canastota to participate in 2018 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend festivities set for June 7-10th and celebrate the enshrinement of his older brother, former WBO / WBC heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko.





“The Hall of Fame is thrilled to welcome Wladimir Klitschko to Canastota to witness his brother take his place among the immortals of the sport,” said Hall of Fame director Edward Brophy. “The Klitschko brothers made boxing history so it will be very exciting to see them together in ‘Boxing’s Hometown’ on such a special occasion for their family.”

Klitschko captured super heavyweight gold for Ukraine at the 1996 Olympic Games. He turned pro the same year and compiled an incredible 64-5 (53 KOs) record that includes reigns as WBO (2000-03, 2008-15), IBF /IBO (2006-15) and WBA (2011-15) heavyweight champion . Klitschko is the second longest reigning heavyweight champion in history and holds wins over Chris Byrd, Ray Mercer, Samuel Peter, Lamon Brewster, Hasim Rahman, David Haye and Alexander Povetkin among others. Following a thrilling title bout against Anthony Joshua (TKO by 11) in April 2017, the 6’ 6” Klitschko, who was trained by Hall of Famer Emanuel Steward for the majority of his career, announced his retirement from the sport of boxing with a 77% knockout percentage.

Many events in “Boxing’s Hometown” of Canastota throughout the four-day celebration are planned, including a 5K Race / Fun Run, golf tournament, boxing autograph card show, VIP Cocktail Reception, Parade of Champions and the Official Induction Ceremony on the Hall of Fame Museum Grounds. The Hall of Fame Weekend evening events include Friday night’s Fight Night at Turning Stone and Saturday’s Banquet of Champions. Both events will take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino.

The Class of 2018 includes boxers Vitali Klitschko, Erik Morales, Winky Wright and Sid Terris; ring announcer Johnny Addie, promoters Lorraine Chargin and Klaus-Peter Kohl and broadcasters Steve Albert and Jim Gray.





An impressive list of over 35 boxing greats from the United States and abroad are scheduled to participate in weekend festivities including Mike Tyson, Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Riddick Bowe, Miguel Cotto, Marco Antonio Barrera, Kelly Pavlik, Antonio Tarver, James Toney, Micky Ward, Sergio Martinez, Leon and Michael Spinks, Gerry Cooney, Christy Martin, “Swift” Jarrett Hurd, Jessie Vargas and many more.

The grand marshal of the Hall of Fame Weekend Parade of Champions is Arizona Cardinals wide receiver and 11-time Pro Bowl Selection Larry Fitzgerald.

For more information on the Hall of Fame’s 2018 Hall of Fame Induction Weekend, please call the Hall of Fame at (315) 697-7095, visit online at www.ibhof.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/InternationalBoxingHallofFame and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/BoxingHall.