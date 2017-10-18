Witness Sports Management Signs Marcus Bates

Witness Sports Management (WSM) has come to a managerial agreement with undefeated prospect, Marcus “The Dream Crusher” Bates (7-0-1, 6 KOs). Greg Hannely and Jared Shaw will now be managing the career of Bates, who hails from Washington DC. Bates, who is signed with King’s Promotions on the promotional side, will work closely with WSM’s Hannely and Shaw, as they jointly look to keep Bates busy, while guiding him toward a world title.

(Photo credit: Team Bates)





“My team is complete now that I have a management team looking out for my best interest,” said Marcus Bates. “I’m very happy with the direction my career is heading. I know if I put in the hard work, everything will be there at the end. Greg and Jared are two guys I trust, and I know they will get the job done managing my career. I’m looking forward to my next fight.”

“Greg and I are extremely happy that Marcus Bates is part of our team.” Jared Shaw said. “We believe he has the power and speed to be a force in the featherweight division. We have big plans for him and will work harmoniously with Marshall Kauffman’s King’s Promotions. The sky is the limit for this kid.”

“Mr. Bates is a bright young man with astonishing talent.” stated Greg Hannely. “He has the punching power to end a fight with one punch, and that type of power is what sells. We are happy that we were able to sign him to our stable of fighters.”