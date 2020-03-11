Winky Wright To Be In Canastota For 2020 HOF Weekend

The International Boxing Hall of Fame announced today Hall of Fame light middleweight champion Winky Wright will be in Canastota for the 2020 Hall of Fame Weekend set for June 11-14th.





“Winky Wright was the definition of consistency and skill throughout his multiple reigns as world light middleweight champion. A globe-trotting champion, he displayed his slick southpaw style around the world and was considered one of the pound-for-pound stars of his era,” said Hall of Fame director Edward Brophy. “As a Hall of Famer, we are thrilled he will be in Canastota to help usher in the new class of inductees.”

Born on November 26, 1971, in Washington, DC. Following an accomplished 52-4 amateur career, Wright turned professional in 1990 and the 5’10 ½” southpaw utilized a piston-like right jab and tremendous all-around skill set to capture the WBO / WBC / WBA / IBF light middleweight championships during his career. Wright scored wins over Bronco McKart (W 12), Robert Frazier (W 12), Sam Soliman (W 12), “Sugar” Shane Mosley (W 12, W 12), Ike Quartey (W 12) and Felix “Tito” Trinidad (W 12). He also drew with WBC/WBO 160-pound champion Jermain Taylor in a title bout. Wright retired in 2012 with a professional record of 51-6-1 (25 KOs). In 2018, Wright was inducted into the Hall of Fame.





Many events in “Boxing’s Hometown” of Canastota throughout the four-day celebration are planned, including a 5K Race / Fun Run, golf tournament, boxing autograph card show, VIP Cocktail Reception, Parade of Champions and the Official Induction Ceremony on the Hall of Fame Museum Grounds. The Hall of Fame Weekend evening events include Friday night’s Fight Night at Turning Stone and Saturday’s Banquet of Champions. Both events will take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino.

The Class of 2020 includes boxers Bernard Hopkins, Juan Manuel Marquez, “Sugar” Shane Mosley, Frank Erne, Paddy Ryan, Barbara Buttrick, “The Coal Miner’s Daughter” Christy Martin and “The Dutch Destroyer” Lucia Rijker; promoters Lou DiBella, Kathy Duva and Dan Goossen; and journalists Bernard Fernandez and Thomas Hauser.

An impressive list of over 35 boxing greats from the United States and abroad, including “Irish” Micky Ward, Antonio “Magic Man” Tarver, Julian “The Hawk” Jackson, Michael “Little Hands of Stone” Carbajal and Humberto “Chiquita” Gonzalez, will participate in the Hall of Fame Weekend celebration.





