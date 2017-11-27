Windham gets its first pro boxing event on Jan.27

For the first time ever, professional boxing will come to Windham, New Hampshire on Saturday, January 27, 2018 as Boston Boxing Promotions presents an evening of world class professional boxing at the Castleton Banquet & Conference Center.

“This is a great opportunity for Boston Boxing Promotions to bring our brand of professional boxing to a new audience in Southern New Hampshire while also being convenient and close just over the border and right off the highway for our fans in Massachusetts,” said Boston Boxing Promotions President Peter Czymbor.

The fight card that night is scheduled to feature some of New England’s best up-and-coming talent and most popular fighters including Maine’s Brandon “The Cannon” Berry (11-2-2, 7 KO’s), the pro debuts of Haverhill, Massachusetts’ “Irish” Tommy O’Connell and Boston’s Julio Campusano in separate fights, Portland, Maine boxing legend John “Rumble” Webster (9-7-1, 6 KO’s), as well as New Jersey’s undefeated middleweight Chris “The Sandman” Thomas (6-0-1, 3 KO’s). Individual fights will be announced in the coming weeks.

“This event will fill the void for sports fans that weekend between the Conference Championship’s and the Super Bowl,” said Peter Czymbor. “Hopefully we’ll be a week out from the Patriots winning their second consecutive Super Bowl title and the sports fans who inhabit Southern New Hampshire that night will get their competitive juices flowing with a night of professional boxing.”

The fight promotion is currently looking for corporate sponsors for the event. Interested local business owners are invited to contact Peter Czymbor by phone at 508-728-5125 or via email at bostonboxingpromotions@gmail.com. Sponsorship packages include blocks of ringside tickets.

Tickets for the January 27, 2018 World Class Boxing event in Windham, NH are on sale now at www.BoxingNH.com.

Boston Boxing Promotions was founded in 2013 and is dedicated to the resurgence of professional boxing at the regional level, particularly in the New England area. Since that time, it has presented professional boxing events in places like Boston, Cape Cod and New Bedford. To learn more about the promotion, you can follow them on Twitter @BostonProBoxing, join the promotion’s official Facebook page “Boston Boxing Promotions,” and visit the promotion’s website www.BostonBoxingPromotions.com.