Wilson Fight Night Results – Austin Bryant And Jamar Freeman Electrify Wilson Fight Night Card With KO Wins

Wilson favorites, Austin Bryant and Jamar Freeman, electrify a charged up Wilson Fight Night crowd with spectacular knockouts.

Bryant, who was returning to the ring after a six month layoff, made quick work of Akeen Brown scoring a punishing second round KO.





Bryant and Brown opened the fight patiently stalking one another. Working behind a methodical jab and body work, Bryant was able to establish ground and get inside Brown’s defense. Bryant used a physical inside game to move Brown around the ring, and win the first round.

Brown opened the second round with some serious combinations across the face of the “Babyface Assassin” Bryant, but Bryant shook them, worked back inside, landed a devastating body shot, and a well placed left hook to the head which sent Brown to the canvas. Bryant stood over his fallen opponent then retreated to a neutral corner, Brown could not get up at the ten count, and the capacity crowd inside of the Bill Ellis Convention Center went wild as Bryant 3-0 (3 KO’s) stayed undefeated and won by second round KO.

Jamar “DaTruth” Freeman was extremely upset his February 4 opponent wasn’t rival Pablo Velez, but Freeman didn’t disappoint as the hometown veteran stopped replacement Miguel Queliz with a devastating body shot that almost caused fans to blow the roof off of the Bill Ellis Convention Center.

The veteran Freeman dictated the fight early with his superior jab, while the southpaw Queliz, who was fighting out of the Dominican Republic, seemed confused and was unable to establish good balance against the crafty Freeman.

Freeman took advantage of Queliz’s awkwardness, and landed a one punch, body shot which doubled Queliz over and sent him to the canvas. Queliz remained on all fours gasping for air as the referee counted out the helpless challenger.

Freeman’s win sent the crowd into a frenzy as he improved his record to 15-5-2 (8 KO’s).

The Wilson Fight Night – “Small Town Big Dreams” undercard kicked out exciting wins for Heavyweight Jo-El Caudle 6-0 (5 KO’s), Welterweight Jonathon Baxter 2-0 (2 KO’s), Lightweight Kingdamon Antoine 5-0 (5 KO’s), Heavyweight Colby Madison 4-0 (3 KO’s), and Super Flyweight Dylan Price 1-0 (1 KO).

Wilson Fight Night stars to watch:

The undercard also produced standout victories for crowd favorite Jr. Middleweight “Dangerous” Donnie Marshall 2-0 (2 KO’s), Lightweight Marko Bailey 3-0 (3 KO’s), and Welterweight Anthony Sonnier 1-0 (1 KO), who showed the poise of a veteran and displayed a jackhammer jab en route to a second round KO win in his pro debut.

Wilson Fight Night – “Small Town Big Dreams” was the first professional boxing match to be held in Wilson, NC in ten years. Top Catz Boxing did not disappoint with a capacity crowd and entertainment filled event which left boxing fans asking for more.

Top Catz Boxing will be back with a new show Thursday, April 27, 2017 billed as “Thursday Night Fights” at The Armory in Durham, NC.