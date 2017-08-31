Willie Monroe Jr Ko’ing Light-heavyweights In Saunders Training Camp?

Willie Monroe Jr’s camp recently posted a controversial photo showing the Middleweight contender standing over a reported Light-Heavyweight, who he’d knocked out during sparring.

New Yorker Monroe takes on undefeated WBO Middleweight World Champion Billy Joe Saunders at London’s Copper Box Arena on September 16, live on BT Sport and BoxNation.





‘El Mongoose’ also recently hosted a Facebook live Q&A session on his upcoming fight. When asked about whether Saunders trash talk had affected him the American was up front, “It’s definitely put some fire up under me. I think that’s a big mistake on his behalf. Last thing you want to do is make a nice guy mad.

“He’s going to get his ass beat and it’s going to be brutal, but it’s still going to be done with precision and intellect and patience.”

The former World Title challenger was also adamant that the WBO kingpin hadn’t faced an opponent like him before, “He’s never fought nobody like me. We can go down the list of everybody he’s fought.

“I’m glad I’m the underdog too, I’m about to come up. I’m getting fired up now talking about it!”.





Elsewhere on an action-packed card Ilford Light-Heavy powerhouse Anthony Yardefights for the Vacant WBO Inter-Continental Title; teenage Heavyweight sensation Daniel Dubois takes on AJ Carter for the Vacant Southern Area strap in only his fifth contest; knockout artist Joe Pigford fights for the Vacant WBO European Super-Welterweight title.

Some of the very best up-and-coming prospects in the country including Welling Super-Featherweight Archie Sharp; Ilford Super-Bantamweight Lucien Reid; Fulham Super-Middleweight Zak Chelli, New Malden Super-Middleweight Lerrone Richards and Erith Flyweight Jake Pettit feature. Ilford Welterweight Hamza Sheeraz; Tamworth Light-Heavyweight Ryan Hatton and Ilford Super-Middleweight Umar Sadiq all make their highly-anticipated pro debuts.

