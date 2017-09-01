Willie Monroe Jr. targeting Canelo-GGG winner

Willie Monroe Jr is confident he can beat Billy Joe Saunders to land a shot at the winner of the blockbuster showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

On September 16th, the New Yorker challenges for Saunders’ WBO World Middleweight crown, live on BT Sport and BoxNation, before Canelo takes on ‘Triple G’ a few hours later in Las Vegas.





“I am battle tested, and I have gone through this and gave a good account of myself against Golovkin. This time, I am going to enjoy the moment a little more,” he told reporters at a media workout this week.

The last time the southpaw challenged for World honours, he was stopped by Golovkin in the sixth round.

“I want my rematch with Triple-G, but I think Canelo is the more skilled fighter,” argued Monroe.

“The one thing that Golovkin and Canelo need [the WBO belt], I am going to get my hands on, so they will have to see me.”

Ever since they met at a press conference in July, Saunders and Monroe have traded blows on social media, which has acted as added motivation for the American.





“Saunders is a little mouthy. I am a humble guy. It has me motivated, and come September 16th, he will have heck to pay.

Monroe even teased details about his game plan: “I might feel like boxing his ears off, or I may want to get him out of there!”

Elsewhere on an action-packed card Ilford Light-Heavy powerhouse Anthony Yardefights for the Vacant WBO Inter-Continental Title; teenage Heavyweight sensation Daniel Dubois takes on AJ Carter for the Vacant Southern Area strap in only his fifth contest; knockout artist Joe Pigford fights for the Vacant WBO European Super-Welterweight title.

Some of the very best up-and-coming prospects in the country including Welling Super-Featherweight Archie Sharp; Ilford Super-Bantamweight Lucien Reid; Fulham Super-Middleweight Zak Chelli, New Malden Super-Middleweight Lerrone Richards and Erith Flyweight Jake Pettit feature. Ilford Welterweight Hamza Sheeraz; Tamworth Light-Heavyweight Ryan Hatton and Ilford Super-Middleweight Umar Sadiq all make their highly-anticipated pro debuts.

