MTK Global expands to France with signing of Nordine Oubaali

MTK Global is pleased to announce the signing of No. 1-ranked bantamweight Nordine Oubaali of France.





The two-time Olympian is due to fight for the vacant WBC world title in his next bout having already won the Silver title and the WBA Intercontinental strap.

With 11 of his 14 career victories coming by way of stoppage, the undefeated Oubaali is a powerful prospect and is relishing the chance to claim major honours next time out.

Oubaali said: “I would like to thank MTK Global for giving me the opportunity to work with them. I feel with their guidance I’ll be able to become world champion and unify the belts.”

MTK Global’s Head of Business Development Dr. Mirko Wolf said: “I’ve known Nordine since his amateur days and I’ve always liked his way of fighting.





“I believe Nordine has that ‘X-factor’ that separates true champions from the rest and we are very happy to be working with him.”

MTK Global CEO Sandra Vaughan added: “We’ve had an eye on the French boxing scene for some time and signing a fantastic fighter in Nordine is just the beginning of our movement there.”

###

Former British, Commonwealth, European and world champion Willie Limond has signed for MTK Global and warned rivals he’s returning to the ring with major titles in mind.





The 39-year-old Glaswegian (40-5-KO12) is one of Scotland’s most successful ever fighters and has already fought the likes of Erik Morales, Amir Khan and Anthony Crolla during a career that has yielded titles at both lightweight and super-lightweight.

Limond said: “I know I’m getting on a bit but believe me – there is still a major title left in me. The up-and-comers will see me as a stepping stone but stepping stones can be slippery.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in the ring and winning big. This is my 20th year as a professional and I’ve still got the hunger for this game.

“I don’t think I would come back and lace up the gloves under any other banner but MTK Global. I spoke with Danny Vaughan who I’ve known for years and he made it happen for me.”

MTK Global CEO Sandra Vaughan said: “Willie is an icon of Scottish boxing and we are delighted he has chosen us to guide his return.

“Willie is an example to all aspiring fighters in terms of his skill, heart, professionalism and dedication and we are proud to welcome him.”

Limond last fought in December 2016 when he stopped Michal Vosyka inside two rounds in Glasgow.

Follow Willie Limond on Twitter @willielimond