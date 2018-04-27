Williams targets world titles after signing with MTK Global

Former British and Commonwealth light-middleweight champion Liam Williams is aiming to fight for world honours within a year after signing up with MTK Global.





Welshman Williams (17-2-1-KO12) was edged out by new stable-mate Liam Smith in two enthralling clashes last year but having already bounced back with a stoppage win, the 25-year-old is determined to challenge for the biggest prizes.

Williams said: “I just boxed on the weekend to get back into the swing of things after two defeats. Within the next few months, I’m looking to be fighting for a good title.

“The goal is to be fighting for a world title within a year. If Liam beats Sadam Ali for the world title on May 12 then there’s a chance I’ll be his first defence. We spoke about it in the ring after our last fight.

“Liam seems a man of his word but I’m not going to rely on anyone or anything. I’m going to make my own tracks.





“There were things said and done before and tensions run high before fights. It’s difficult to like someone you’re going to do damage to in a fight but we’ve chatted a couple of times since and I believe he’s a gentleman.

“Regardless of what happens, I believe MTK Global is the team I need around me to make sure I get the right fights at the right time.

“MTK Global are doing a number of good things for fighters involved with them. Me and my manager have spoken about them a few times and we’ve now got the deal over the line.”

MTK Global CEO Sandra Vaughan said: “We’re delighted to welcome a fighter of Liam’s calibre to our team. He’s been one of Wales’ leading lights for several years already despite his young age.





“Liam’s world title ambitions are exactly what we’re after. We look forward to helping him achieve his goal through arranging him big fights as soon as possible.”

Stay up to speed with all the latest news at mtkglobal.com

Follow Liam Williams on Twitter @LiamWilliamsKO