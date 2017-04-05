Williams Building Up For Title Tilt

Kyle Williams may have a title fight set for July but is only focusing on his next bout as he steps up preparations ahead of his appearance on BCB Promotions’ ‘The Next Chapter’ at Walsall Football Club’s Banks’s Stadium on Friday, 5th May.





Williams is fighting at bantamweight before dropping a class to fight Brett Fidoe for the vacant BBBofC Midlands Area super flyweight title in the summer.

Fresh off a points victory over Craig Derbyshire at Walsall Town Hall in March, his fourth consecutive win in the professional ranks, Wolverhampton’s Williams insists he is preparing solely for his next fight at his “home away from home” – the Banks’s.

On the future move from bantamweight to super flyweight, Williams said:

“It’s a very comfortable move for me. I’m big at the lower weight and if I can make that, I have an advantage going into the fight.

“But we don’t overlook anybody. I’m sure it will be a very good test.

“We don’t look past May 5th. We have got July coming up but we don’t want to look through May.

“Walsall is like a home-from-home for me – it’s 20 minutes up the road from my house!

“It’s my own back garden. I’ve been to witness other fights (at the Banks’s) and the atmosphere was great.”

For Williams, a former kickboxer who has made a successful transition so far into boxing, his next fight is all about getting more rounds under his belt as he prepares for his ten-round summer title tilt.

“I’m looking to get the rounds in – going up to 10 rounds for a title fight, you need the extra fitness and sharpness,” added the 25-year-old. “That will give me the chance to get my timing in the ring.

“There’s nothing like being in the ring – you can do all the pad work and all the bag work possible but it’s nothing like performing in the ring.

“I’m still young in the game. It’s been an easy transition (from kickboxing) – I used my hands a lot in kickboxing and it’s been very smooth working with Tyler, my coach, who was in the kickboxing world too.”

Standard tickets for The Next Chapter, priced at £30, are available direct from the boxers. £60 VIP tickets for tables of ten, with two-course meal, are available by calling Walsall FC Box Office on 01922 651 414/416.

The weigh-in and aftershow take place at Grosvenor Casino Walsall, Bentley Mill Way, Walsall WS2 0LE (just off junction 10 of the M6). Grosvenor Casino Walsall will have a presence at the football club on the evening and have linked up with local taxi firm, Yellow Taxis, to supply a number of free taxis to take guests from the Banks’s Stadium to the casino post-fight.