Williams Accuses Smith Of Missing Weight On Purpose In First Meeting

Bitter Super-Welterweight rivals Liam Smith and Liam Williams rematch in an Official WBO World Title Eliminator at the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle on Saturday 11th November, live on BT Sport and BoxNation.

British Champion Williams has accused former World Champion Smith of missing weight on purpose to gain an advantage over him for their first meeting back in April.





On the night, Liverpool man Smith claimed the win after Williams’ trainer Gary Lockett deemed that the Welshman could not continue after being badly cut by a clash of heads.

However, Williams felt he had built up a large lead at the point the fight was stopped and tempers have flared ever since about the controversial circumstances of the fight’s ending, with Smith instead believing that the cut prevented him from seizing an inevitable late stoppage in the fight.

“As far as I’m concerned, I believe they knew exactly what they were doing – trying to get an advantage over me,” said Williams.

“I was tight at the weight and tired from making the last two pounds, but I still made it. Making weight is never easy.

“I just think they thought ‘f**k it’, they didn’t want the title and just wanted to get the win.





“I just think he didn’t care about winning the title and wanted to have every advantage to win that fight. That is my honest opinion.

“From my experiences – his trainer Joe Gallagher is the type of guy who is always on top of his fighters.

“I have been there to his gym and witnessed it myself before. It was a long time ago, but then he had them on the scales before and after every session, monitoring them so they were all on it.”

Elsewhere on a huge evening of boxing in Newcastle Country Durham’s Thomas Patrick Ward (20-0) will defend his British Super-Bantamweight Championship against Brimingham’s Sean Davis (13-1-0)





Rising Guisborough Super-Lightweight star Josh Leather (12-0) makes the first defence of his IBF European title against Sunderland rival Glenn Foot (21-2).

Explosive Super-Middleweight Mark Heffron (Oldham, 16-0) another of Ricky Hatton’s excellent young stable of fighters, takes on former Tommy Langford and Jamie Cox opponent Lewis Taylor (19-4-1); undefeated Jeff Saunders (11-0) of Sedgefield takes on undefeated Liverpudlian Steven Lewis (14-0)

In addition, local prospects Troy Williamson (Darlington, 3-0) Kalam Leather (Guisborough, 2-0) Joe Maphosa (Thornaby, 1-0) and Michael Watson (Sedgefield, Pro debut) will all appear on the bill.

