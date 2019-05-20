Wilfredo Méndez vs. Janiel Rivera this Friday

While Wilfredo “Bimbito” Méndez showed his good preparation for his bout this Friday against his countryman Janiel “Pototo” Rivera, his partner Jean Carlos “Lobo” Torres will not be able to see action in the next “A Puño Limpio”, which will be held at the Ruben Zayas Montañez Coliseum in Trujillo Alto in a presentation of PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) in association with Spartan Boxing and Miguel Cotto Promotions.





Méndez (12-1, 5 kos), WBO NABO champion at 105 pounds, worked this afternoon at the Pedro Cobé Vega gym in Trujillo Alto, already in the final stage for his fight against Rivera (18-3-3, 11 kos), in an interesting match between two world ranked boxers at 105 pounds, but Torres announced that a shoulder injury got him out of this program.

“I feel good physically and mentally, anxious to fight on May 24 to give my people a good show, we have worked hard to give a good show,” said the #4 WBO ranked Méndez, who did a complete workout with his team in the gym. “I’m super anxious not to fail my people, to make the show they want to see, to expect a good fight.”

As for Lobo Torres (15-0, 11 kos), who was going to defend his WBO Latino title at 140 pounds against Nicaraguan Julio Laguna (15-1, 11 kos), the vice-president of PRBBP, Peter Rivera, told that “once he felt the bruise on his shoulder, we made the decision as a group to postpone the fight, we talked to the Laguna team in Nicaragua, they understood the situation, they are things that happen in boxing, Lobo is in a stage in his career that does not have to risk his position in the world ranking nor be bad with his fans. There come interesting things in his career. For the moment, we postpone the fight for June 28. ”





Lobo Torres himself commented that “we were working hard in this camp, but in the last sparring, we had a slight injury to the left shoulder, we went to the doctor and he recommended rest for a few weeks, I have a big responsibility with my people to go 100 percent to my fights, the best thing we did was to make the decision to postpone the fight for June 28.”

Also trained this afternoon, Carlos Arrieta (8-0, 7 kos), who will face versus the Argentine Ernesto Sebastian Franzolini (8-9-1, 1 kos) to eight rounds in 122 pounds, as well as Patrick Cora (6 -0, 5 kos), who will fight against the Argentine Luis Alberto Vera (10-14-2, 1 kos) to six rounds and 154 pounds.

The rest of the undercard will have in four-round matches, Ángel Marrero (2-0) against Juan Fonseca (2-0) at 140 pounds; José Manuel Scroggin (1-0-1) against Juseim Cruz (2-0) at 140 pounds; Luis Enrique Rivera (2-5, 2 kos) against Hayron Santiago (5-5-1, 3 kos) at 126 pounds; Mario Suárez (1-0-1) against Eugene Alvelo (0-4) at 160 pounds, and Adrián Martínez (3-2, 2 kos) against a rival to be determined at 140 pounds.