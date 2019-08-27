Wilfredo Mendez gets his WBO belt

After his convincing victory over Filipino Vic Saludar last Saturday, Puerto Rican Wilfredo “Bimbito” Méndez received his 105 pounds WBO World Champion belt this afternoon in an event held at the Mayor’s House of Trujillo Alto.





“I’m still super excited. When I saw the video (of the fight) it gave me feeling. None of this wasn’t possible if it wasn’t for my brother (boxer Bernard Lebron). I saw him trying to lose weight, I said I wanted to follow him, I became a champion, but behind me there is a humility that recognizes those who gave me the opportunity. I became a champion at the perfect time. I will continue to work hard and it will be my turn to keep myself,” said Méndez.

Bimbito Méndez (14-1, 5 kos) beat Saludar (19-4, 10 kos) by unanimous decision to become the third Puerto Rican to win a 105-pound title in history joining Ivan “Iron Boy” Calderón and Álex “El Nene “Sánchez, besides being the only Puerto Rican (male) with a world crown at the moment.

The president of the WBO, Francisco “Paco” Valcárcel said that “now it is going to be difficult for you because you have to keep the title and you are an example for children to be a good citizen. That is the responsibility you assume today. Anyone can be a world champion, but not everyone holds himself as champions.”





Meanwhile, the mayor of Trujillo Alto, José Luis Cruz Cruz, was proud of the third world champion that comes from his town, Bimbito Méndez, who enters the history of Trujillo Alto with the other champions José “Cheíto” Ruiz and José “Carita” López.

“Seeing a son from this town be crowned world champion made me proud, because we have seen Bimbito grow in boxing and we know how much he worked to achieve this goal, and today thanks to God and his determination, he can celebrate with his people the world title, joining the deeds of his other fellow José “Cheíto” Ruiz and José “Carita” López”, said Cruz Cruz.

Spartan Boxing Club expressed satisfaction for the achievement of one of their fighters. Mayra Pastrana, Vice-President of Spartan Boxing said that “Bimbito and the Spartan Boxing boys are my children, my brothers. They climb the ring and my heart stops. Bimbito , thank you for a new achievement for Puerto Rico.”