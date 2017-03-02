Wilder vs Washington Viewed By More Than 2.5 Million

Saturday’s exciting Premier Boxing Champions on FOX heavyweight title fight, which saw undefeated champion Deontay Wilder successfully defend his belt with a sensational KO in the fifth round against Gerald Washington, peaked with 2.57 million viewers from 10:00 PM ET – 10:15 PM ET, according to Nielsen Media Research. The full card, featuring three bouts from 8:00 PM ET – 10:15 PM ET, averaged a 1.2/2 rating with 1.862 million viewers. Viewership was up +6% vs. FOX’s last PBC event that aired July 2016 (1.76 million viewers). Among Adults 18-49, Saturday’s fight card was +7% better than last July’s PBC event on FOX (602,000 vs. 564,000).





The top markets on Saturday were led by Birmingham, Wilder’s hometown, which did a 7.6/12, followed by Detroit with a 3.0/5 and Columbus with a 2.3/4.

Saturday night’s PBC on FOX fight card currently ranks as the highest-rated and most-watched nationally rated boxing event of 2017 and is the best since August of 2016 on NBC (PBC Event).

On FOX Deportes, the fight brought in 68,000 viewers, making it the fourth-most watched PBC event to date on the network.

Following the main event on FOX, PBC action moved to FS1 from 10:21 PM ET – 12:20 AM ET and averaged 357,000 viewers, making it the most-watched PBC on FS1 show to date. It was up +55% from the network’s Saturday PBC average (230,000 viewers). Among A18-49, it was up +37% (106,000 vs. 77,000). The PBC on FS1 audience peaked with 405,000 viewers from 10:45 – 11:00 PM ET. The fights on FOX Deportes had 55,000 viewers.