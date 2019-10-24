Wilder vs. Ortiz 2 on Fox Sports programming lineup

Today, FOX Sports announces a heavyweight programming lineup in advance of the highly anticipated FOX Sports Premier Boxing Champions Pay-Per-View headlined by WBC World Champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder defending his heavyweight title in a rematch against once-beaten Cuban slugger Luis “King Kong” Ortiz.





With a first look into the fighter’s preparation for their upcoming battle, PBC FIGHT CAMP: DEONTAY WILDER VS. LUIS ORTIZ (Part 1) debuts on Sunday, Oct. 27 (Pre/Post NFL – check local listings). The next week sees the premiere of the half-hour PBC FACE TO FACE: DEONTAY WILDER VS. LUIS ORTIZ on Saturday, Nov. 2 (11:30 PM ET / 11:00 PM PT), followed by PBC FIGHT CAMP: DEONTAY WILDER VS. LUIS ORTIZ (Part 2) at midnight ET / 11:30 PM PT.

“The heavyweight division has garnered more and more interest from fans of boxing and Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz have a lot to do with that,” said Charlie Dixon, Executive Vice President of Content, FOX Sports. “FOX Sports’ cameras are following the longest reigning heavyweight world champion Wilder and his tough Cuban challenger Ortiz for PBC FIGHT CAMP and PBC COUNTDOWN as they prepare for this monumental night and can’t-miss pay-per-view event.”

The co-feature of the FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View on Saturday, Nov. 23 pits three-division champion Leo Santa Cruz against Miguel Flores for the WBA Super Featherweight Championship. There will be PBC COUNTDOWN for these fighters on FOX on Saturday, Nov. 9 (5:30 PM ET) and a special look at Santa Cruz called TOE-TO-TOE WITH LEO SANTA CRUZ on FS1 on Sunday, Nov. 10 (9:00 PM ET).





The PBC FIGHT CAMP and PBC COUNTDOWN series are produced by Five Films, the multi-Emmy Award winning production company founded by Scott Boggins and Craig Jenest that established the popular “athlete-follow” and “team-follow” formats in sports television.

Below is programming information leading up to the FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View:

PBC FIGHT CAMP: DEONTAY WILDER VS. LUIS ORTIZ (Part 1)





Network: FOX

Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 27 (Pre/Post NFL)

PBC FACE TO FACE: DEONTAY WILDER VS. LUIS ORTIZ

Network: FOX

Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 2 (11:30 PM ET / 11:00 PM PT)

PBC FIGHT CAMP: DEONTAY WILDER VS. LUIS ORTIZ (Part 2)

Network: FOX

Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 2 (12:00 AM ET / 11:30 PM PT)

INSIDE PBC BOXING

Network: FS1

Date/Time: Wednesday, Nov. 6 (12:00 AM ET)

PBC COUNTDOWN: DEONTAY WILDER VS. LUIS ORTIZ

Network: FOX

Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 9 (11:30 PM ET / 11:00 PM PT)

TOE-TO-TOE WITH LEO SANTA CRUZ

Network: FS1

Date/Time: Sunday, Nov. 10 (9:00 PM ET)

PBC FIGHT CAMP: DEONTAY WILDER VS. LUIS ORTIZ (Part 3)

Network: FOX

Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 16 (11:30 PM ET / 11:00 PM PT)

PBC COUNTDOWN: LEO SANTA CRUZ VS. MIGUEL FLORES

Network: FOX

Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 16 (12:00 AM ET / 11:30 PM PT)

PBC FIGHT CAMP: DEONTAY WILDER VS. LUIS ORTIZ (Part 4)

Network: FOX

Date/Time: Sunday, Nov. 17 (Pre/Post NFL)

INSIDE PBC BOXING

Network: FOX

Date/Time: Sunday, Nov. 17 (Pre/Post NFL)

Viewers can live stream the PBC shows on the FOX Sports and FOX NOW apps or at FOXSports.com.

Viewers can live stream the PBC shows on the FOX Sports and FOX NOW apps or at FOXSports.com.