Wilder-Stiverne – final weights

WBC HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Deontay Wilder – 220 ¾ pounds


Bermane Stiverne –254 ¾ pounds

Referee: Arthur Mercante; Judges: Eric Marlinski (N.Y.), John McKaie (N.Y.), Steve Weisfeld (N.J.)

(Photo Credit Amanda Westcott /SHOWTIME)

WBC WELTERWEIGHT WORLD TITLE ELIMINATOR

Shawn Porter – 146 ½ pounds


Adrian Granados – 146 pounds

Referee: Gary Rosato; Judges: Julie Lederman (N.Y.), Kevin Morgan (N.Y.), John Steward (N.J.)

IBF JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Sergey Lipinets – 139 ¾ pounds


Akihiro Kondo – 139 ½ pounds

Referee: Ricky Gonzalez; Judges: Carlos Ortiz (N.Y.),Tony Paolillo (N.Y.), John Poturaj (N.J.)

