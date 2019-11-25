Wilder, Ortiz & Santa Cruz Hand Wraps In HOF

On Saturday night, WBC heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder scored an explosive 7th round knockout over top contender Luis “King Kong” Ortiz in a championship rematch. The bout, which took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, was Wilder’s 10th successful title defense. Following the bout, both boxers gave their hand wraps to the International Boxing Hall of Fame.





Wilder presents Hall director Ed Brophy with his hand wraps following the bout

“Deontay Wilder has incredible one punch knockout power in his right hand and he showed that Saturday night in Las Vegas by stopping a crafty and strong Luis Ortiz in highlight reel fashion,” said Hall of Fame Executive Director Edward Brophy. “We are excited for fans to see the fight worn hand wraps from both heavyweights in Canastota!”

Unbeaten Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KOs) captured a bronze medal for the United States at the 2008 Olympic Games. The big punching champion holds wins over Audley Harrison, Siarhei Liakhovich, Bermane Stiverne, Chris Arreola, Dominic Breazeale and Ortiz twice.





A native of Cuba,the hard punching Ortiz (31-2, 26 KOs) now lives in Miami. During his career, he has registered wins over Travis Kauffman, Tony Thompson, Bryant Jennings, Monte Barrett, Razvan Cojanu and Christian Hammer. He was the WBA interim heavyweight champion from 2015-16

In the co-featured bout, Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz became a four division world champion with a unanimous 12-round decision over Miguel Flores for the vacant WBA super featherweight “super” title. The judges scored the bout 117-110, 117-110 and 115-112. Following the bout, Santa Cruz, who raised his record to 37-1-1, 19 KOs, graciously gave the hand wraps from his history making fight to the Hall.

Santa Cruz presents Hall director Ed Brophy with





his hand wraps at post fight press conference

The Wilder vs. Ortiz II bout was promoted by BombZquad Promotions, TGB Promotions and Mayweather Promotions and headlined an all-action card presented by Premier Boxing Champions. The card was televised live on FOX Sports PBC Pay Per View.

