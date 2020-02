Wilder-Fury II Odds and Ends…Despite Wilder being a Small Favorite, 80% of the Public Action is on Wilder

Wilder – Fury odds courtesy of BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag, Twitter: @betonline_ag).





Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder

Fury, Tyson EVEN (1/1)

Wilder, Deontay -120 (5/6)





Over/Under 10 1/2 Rounds

Miscellaneous Fight Props

Deontay Wilder to Wear Facial Mask During Walkout





Yes -1500 (1/15)

No +800 (8/1)

Will Tyson Fury Wear Headwear or Hood During Walkout?

Yes -600 (1/6)

No +400 (4/1)

Will the Fighters Touch Gloves Before Fight?

Yes -1500 (1/15)

No +800 (8/1)

Who Will Bleed First?

Deontay Wilder +300 (3/1)

Tyson Fury -400 (1/4)

Will Either Fighter Lose Mouthpiece During Fight?

Yes +350 (7/2)

No -500 (1/5)

Will Donald Trump Congratulate Winner on Twitter?

Yes +500 (5/1)

No -800 (1/8)

Fight Specials

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder – Method of Victory

Deontay Wilder by Decision 8/1

Deontay Wildery by KO, TKO or DQ 5/4

Fury, Tyson by Decision 8/5

Fury, Tyson by KO, TKO or DQ 5/1

Draw 20/1

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder – Knockdowns

Deontay Wilder to be Knocked Down 12/5

Deontay Wilder not to be Knocked Down 1/3

Tyson Fury to be Knocked Down 4/5

Tyson Fury not to be Knocked Down 1/2

Neither Fighter to be Knocked Down 3/2

Both Fighters to be Knocked Down 11/2

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder- Fight Specials

Tyson Fury to be Knocked Down and Win Fight 4/1

Deontay Wilder to be Knocked Down and Win Fight 6/1

Tyson Fury to Have Point Deducted 8/1

Deontay Wilder to Have Point Deducted 10/1

Tyson Fury’s Corner to Throw in the Towel 16/1

Deontay Wilder’s Corner to Throw in the Towel 25/1

Fight to be a Draw and Fury to be Knocked Down 33/1

Fight to be a Draw and Wilder to be Knocked Down 40/1

Tyson Fury to Win by Split Decision 8/1

Deontay Wilder to Win by Split Decision 28/1

Tyson Fury to Win in the First 60 Seconds 180/1

Deontay Wilder to Win in the First 60 Seconds 80/1

Either Fighter to Win in the First 60 Seconds 66/1

Round Props

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder – Fight to end in Round 1

Yes +2500 (25/1)

No -12500 (1/25)

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder – Fight to end in Round 12

Yes +2500 (25/1)

No -12500 (1/25)

Tyson Fury – Round Betting

Tyson Fury Round 1 50/1

Tyson Fury Round 2 50/1

Tyson Fury Round 3 50/1

Tyson Fury Round 4 50/1

Tyson Fury Round 5 40/1

Tyson Fury Round 6 40/1

Tyson Fury Round 7 40/1

Tyson Fury Round 8 40/1

Tyson Fury Round 9 50/1

Tyson Fury Round 10 50/1

Tyson Fury Round 11 50/1

Tyson Fury Round 12 80/1

Tyson Fury on Points 8/5

Draw 20/1

Deontay Wilder – Round Betting

Deontay Wilder Round 1 28/1

Deontay Wilder Round 2 25/1

Deontay Wilder Round 3 20/1

Deontay Wilder Round 4 18/1

Deontay Wilder Round 5 14/1

Deontay Wilder Round 6 14/1

Deontay Wilder Round 7 14/1

Deontay Wilder Round 8 16/1

Deontay Wilder Round 9 18/1

Deontay Wilder Round 10 20/1

Deontay Wilder Round 11 25/1

Deontay Wilder Round 12 33/1

Deontay Wilder on Points 8/1

Draw 20/1

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder – Round Group Betting

Deontay Wilder in Round 1 to 3 9/1

Deontay Wilder in Round 4 to 6 5/1

Deontay Wilder in Round 7 to 9 11/2

Deontay Wilder in Round 10 to 12 9/1

Deontay Wilder on Points 8/1

Tyson Fury in Round 1 to 3 25/1

Tyson Fury in Round 4 to 6 16/1

Tyson Fury in Round 7 to 9 16/1

Tyson Fury in Round 10 to 12 25/1

Tyson Fury on Points 8/5

Draw 20/1