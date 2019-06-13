Wilcox-Abedeen now for NABA Canadian title!

Three Lions Promotions (TLP) is pleased to announce that the much anticipated showdown between Ontario standouts Bradley Wilcox (8-0-0, 4KOs) of Hamilton and Mohammed Abedeen (10-1-1, 3KOs) of North York will be for the vacant NABA Canadian lightweight championship. The fight represents the main event of TLP’s “Seven” show, marking their seventh event in Hamilton with seven fights on September 7 at the Hamilton Convention Centre. With the NABA Canadian title now on the line, the winner of Wilcox-Abedeen can expect to improve their ranking in the World Boxing Association (WBA) – the oldest of the “big four” sanctioning bodies.





At just 24 years of age, Wilcox is moving into championship action early in his professional career. “We’re excited to get Bradley on the WBA’s radar at this young an age,” said Managing Director of Three Lions Promotions Daniel Otter. “He looked great in his eight rounder in May. We’re confident that he’s ready for the ten round, championship distance.”

The contest also marks Abedeen’s first ten-round appearance, but the North York hopeful has already gone eight rounds on three occasions, leaving little doubt about his stamina in the ring. Abedeen also has significantly more pro experience, boasting 63 rounds of competition to Wilcox’s 28. The Hamiltonian, however, is unfazed.

“Sure, he has more rounds under his belt as a pro. He has more fights too,” said Wilcox. “I’ve boxed hundreds of rounds with some of the best fighters in the country. Training with my brothers, Kevin Higson, and Josh O’Reilly, I get championship-caliber rounds every single day. Ten rounds is nothing to me anymore.”





In the co-main event, Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki (10-0-0, 10KOs) defends his NABA Canadian Cruiserweight Championship against former Olympian, turned MMA and boxing standout Khetag Pliev (5-0-0, 2KOs) of Russia. The undercard is rounded out by Hamiltonians Kevin Higson and Jessie Wilcox, as well as Niagara Falls prospect Marko Szalai and the pro debut of former Team Canada member Aaron Huggins.

