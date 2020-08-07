WBC: The winner of Fury v. Wilder III must face Dillian Whyte

The highly anticipated match between WBC interim Heavyweight Champion, Dillian Whyte from the UK against former champion Alexander Povetkin from Russia has been confirmed for 22 August.

The bout will take place at the headquarters of Matchroom Boxing in Brentwood, England, will be televised live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK & Ireland and on DAZN around the world and is a major component of the resumption of boxing activity globally.

The WBC has confirmed that if WBC Interim World Champion Whyte is triumphant against Povetkin, the winner of the upcoming Fury v. Wilder III bout, which is scheduled for 19 December, must face Interim Champion Whyte in the mandatory defense of the WBC World Heavyweight Title early next year.

The WBC is very much looking forward to this tremendous activity in the heavyweight division.

###

At the World Boxing Council, we are convinced that together we are more durable, that boxing is capable of overcoming any border, boundary, or frontier and that no adversity can separate our GREAT family.

We all looked forward to August for our fifty-eighth WBC Convention, this time in the majestic city of St Petersburg, Russia. But life has changed and unfortunately it is not possible to travel physically right now. The great WBC Family has shown that together we are STRONGER and that nothing is IMPOSSIBLE. So today, we officially announce our ANNUAL WBC 58- VIRTUAL CONVENTION- IN ST PETERSBURG.

Our hosts, DO NOT forget the promise they made to us in Cancun, to make our convention a UNIQUE and UNFORGETTABLE event, so even though we will celebrate this great event virtually from August 12 to 15, we are sure that we will feel like at home, embraced by the warmth of the inhabitants of a city that combines culture, tradition, history and modernity and those who have predicted beautiful surprises for us.

The preparations have already begun, and we know that it will be a different convention, but our mission and commitment are to make this virtual convention UNIQUE. For this, we are taking care of every detail because if we are sure of one thing, it is that we will make you feel as if we were together in this marvelous city.

We will have a spectacular plan which includes Opening Ceremony, various presentations, of world rankings review session, and a review of the status of the mandatory defenses of each division, seminars for ring officials, and meetings of all committees plus individual awards. We will also have an essential social schedule that will include the famous ballet, walks around the city, and a big boxing card to close our activities.

Today, our imagination knows no bounds and appreciating the technological scope; we are innovating in such a way that WE WILL TAKE THE WBC CONVENTION TO YOU. Everyone will gather to celebrate life, the power of union, and of course, boxing, clearly showing that: BOXING IS STANDING!

Don’t forget, this year the date is August 12-15. ANNUAL CONVENTION 58 WBC-VIRTUAL, THE WORLD UNITED FROM SAINT PETERSBURG!

Get into https://www.wbcboxing.com/convention2020/ now and register! You will be part of this innovative and unforgettable event that we are convinced will make history.

Dear WBC family, stay tuned. We will release all the details soon!