Taylor vs Persoon & Whyte vs Povetkin Fight Week Live Streams

Ahead of Week 4 of Matchroom Fight Camp on Saturday August 22 topped by Dillian Whyte vs. Alexander Povetkin and Katie Taylor vs. Delfine Persoon 2, shown live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN in the US, all media and fans are invited to watch the below schedule of content leading up to the big night.

TUESDAY AUGUST 18 – 12.00pm Delfine Persoon live workout (Sky Sports Facebook)

Watch Delfine Persoon go through her final preparations ahead of Saturday’s huge Undisputed Lightweight World Title showdown with Irish star Katie Taylor.

5.00pm The Savage Steps Up: Alen Babic (Matchroom YouTube)

Matchroom Boxing check in with Croatian Heavyweight contender Alen Babic ahead of his big test against American Shawndell Winters.

11.00pm Whyte Hot (Sky Sports)

Sky Sports take a look back at how Brixton’s Dillian Whyte rose to prominence as he prepares to risk his No.1 status with the WBC once again against former World Champion Alexander Povetkin.

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 19

9.00am Fighter Arrivals, Behind The Scenes ep1 (Matchroom Boxing YouTube)

Watch exclusive behind the scenes footage of the fighters and their teams arriving at the official fighter hotel ‘bio bubble’.

10.00am – 4.00pm Fighter Media Day Coverage

Fighters take part in media obligations. All media will have the opportunity to speak with Week 4 fighters via Zoom conference calls. A timetable will be sent out ahead of the calls.

5.00pm Time to Shine: Luther Clay (Matchroom Boxing YouTube)

Matchroom Boxing visit Bracknell’s Luther Clay in camp as he prepares to defend his WBO Global Welterweight Title against Dillian Whyte fighter Chris Kongo.

8.00pm Katie Taylor live workout (Sky Sports Facebook)

Undisputed Lightweight World Champion Katie Taylor goes through her paces in the ring at the bubble gym ahead of her epic rematch with Belgium’s Delfine Persoon.

THURSDAY AUGUST 20

9.00am Media Day Recap, Behind The Scenes ep2 (Matchroom Boxing YouTube)

Watch exclusive behind the scenes footage as fighters undertake their media obligations.

1.00pm Whyte vs. Povetkin + undercard press conferences (Matchroom Boxing YouTube and Facebook)

Presenters Chris Lloyd and Darren Barker bring you all of the action from the official press conferences chaired by promoter Eddie Hearn.

6.00pm Alexander Povetkin live workout (Sky Sports Facebook)

Olympic Gold Medallist Alexander Povetkin puts this finishing touches to his training camp as he looks to derail Dillian Whyte’s Heavyweight World Title hopes in Saturday’s main event.

8.00pm Bubble Trouble ep4 (Matchroom Boxing YouTube)

It’s the show that everyone is talking about. Eddie Hearn is joined by special guests as he presents the final episode of Bubble Trouble.

FRIDAY AUGUST 21

9.00am Press Conference Recap, Behind The Scenes ep3 (Matchroom Boxing YouTube)

Watch exclusive behind the scenes footage from the official press conferences.

1.00pm Live Weigh-in (Matchroom Boxing YouTube and Facebook)

Join presenters Chris Lloyd and Darren Barker as all fighters hit the scales from 1.00pm.

7.00pm Hearn and Bellew: Talk The Talk (Matchroom Boxing YouTube channel)

Promoter Eddie Hearn and former WBC Cruiserweight World Champion discuss all things Fight Camp Week 4 in a special episode of Hearn and Bellew: Talk The Talk recorded from the bubble.

9.00pm Dillian Whyte live workout (Sky Sports Facebook)

Dillian Whyte has a final shakedown before he puts his Interim WBC Heavyweight World Title and No.1 status on the line against Alexander Povetkin.

SATURDAY AUGUST 22

9.00am Weigh-in Recap, Behind The Scenes ep4 (Matchroom Boxing YouTube)

Watch exclusive behind the scenes footage from the official weigh-in.

1.00pm Fight Camp Diaries (Matchroom Boxing YouTube)

Welcome to the Fight Camp Diaries! We built a Big Brother-esque place for fighters, trainers, staff to come and leave their thoughts during fight week – Enjoy!

4.00pm Before The Bell (Matchroom Boxing YouTube and Facebook)

Presenters Chris Lloyd and Darren Barker are joined by special guests from Matchroom HQ as build-up continues towards the opening bell.

7.00pm Fight Night (Sky Sports Box Office and DAZN)

Watch all of the action from Matchroom HQ in Brentwood, Essex, live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN in the US.