White Rhino Dave Allen Comes To Walsall

He may be used to the big arenas and Sky Sports cameras but Dave Allen is looking forward to going back to his roots as he makes his Walsall Town Hall debut on Friday (May 4th).





The White Rhino has enjoyed momentous battles with the likes of Dillian Whyte, Luis Ortiz and Lenroy Thomas and has become Boxing Royalty thanks to his exploits on social media

“I’m looking forward to it,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “Basically I want to box as much as possible.

“My manager Mick Marsden knows Errol Johnson (Head of Boxing at BCB) and he said there was a show available. Honestly I had no idea where Walsall was when he told me about it but I’m happy to be taking my small hall tour to the Midlands. You never know if all goes well I might move down here and bring an arena show to Walsall one day!”

“I want to get back in the title mix either Commonwealth or British but May 4th is about getting some rounds in and picking up a win. Every ticket I’ve been given has sold. A lot of people have asked to meet up the days before to play table tennis and hang out so I’m looking forward to seeing what the town has to offer.”





With a British title on the line the main event Langford versus Welborn is a match up that has got Allen’s attention.

“To be honest I was expecting a few six rounders and a couple prospects but this is a proper fight. Langford is near a world title shot and Welborn’s beaten Morrison so it should be a good scrap.”

Tickets, for Neutral Ground – Langford versus Welborn – priced at £50 standard unreserved and £150 VIP Ringside, are on sale now from the Walsall Town Hall Box Office 0845 111 2900.

The undercard features Tyler Denny, Walsall featherweight, Rachel Ball, Swadlincote super welterweight, Ross Hollis, and Birmingham duo Kane Baker (super lightweight), Shaka Thompson (super middleweight).





The weigh-in and aftershow party will take place at Grosvenor Casino Walsall, Bentley Mill Drive, Walsall (just off junction 10 of the M6). The show is sponsored by Amphion Construction, Alliance Scaffolding and Grosvenor Casino Walsall.