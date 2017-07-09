Wesner A Level Above Tukic, Retains WBF World Title

On a big night of championship boxing promoted by Sauerland Event at the Friedrich-Ebert-Halle in Ludwigshafen, Germany, World Boxing Federation (WBF) Womens World Lightweight Champion Nicole Wesner successfully defended her title in one of the main fights.

Making her third title-defense only a few kilometres from where she grew up in Mannheim, 39-year-old Wesner took on young and tough Germany-based Bosnian Hasna Tukic (22), and quickly showed that she was a level above her game challenger.

Wesner was clearly technically superior, and picked her punches nicely both on the inside and at range, but Tukic did well to stay in the fight with will and grit. In round five Wesner scored a knock-down, and after ten rounds of boxing, as the fight went to the scorecards, there was no doubt that Wesner would remain champion.





Judges Ruven Zaburov, Ronald Rapp and Marco Zubrot scored it 99-90, 98-91 and 98-91 respectively. Referee in charge of the action was Alexander Hermann.

A World Champion since December of 2014, Wesner improved her undefeated professional record to 13-0 (6). Fighting out of Regensburg and with all her professional bouts taking place in Germany, Tukic drops to 9-7 (8) after losing what was her first major title fight.

