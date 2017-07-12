Wes Smith is hoping to impress on BCB Promotions’ ‘Summer Sizzler II’ show at the Guildhall, Plymouth, on Saturday, 29th July as he aims to get his third victory as a professional.

The unbeaten fighter told bcb-promotions.com he is looking to build on his last outing and he wants an opponent who can test him and push him on to the next level.

“The win would push me up in the rankings, especially if we can get a good opponent.





“I feel like I am improving gradually with each fight. You feel more settled with each one but it wasn’t a flawless performance last time and I still have work to do to improve.

“I felt a little bit reckless in the last fight and I was throwing a lot of punches so hopefully I can relax a bit more next time out.

“I think as I keep going and as the quality of opponent steps up then it will help me to stop rushing in and going crazy in the ring.

“I want to stick to my boxing a bit more and show my skills so hopefully I can show signs of that in this next one rather than coming out for a scrap.





“The two people that I have fought so far have just tried to look after themselves and survive, so it would be nice if they came there for the win in this next one and that would give me the opportunity to impress.

“All of it is experience and this is only my third fight and I am still learning. But I do feel like I am getting close to being ready to make the step up and to increase the rounds that I am doing.”

The 25-year-old has had both fights so far in the Guildhall and he is delighted to be back there as he searches for a performance that could propel him closer to making the step up in the sport.

“I am really looking forward to being back boxing in the Guildhall,” he added. “I want to have a few more fights there because the support I get in Plymouth helps to spur me on when I am in the ring.

“I want to take things one step at a time and just focus on the next fight and not overlook anything. Obviously I want titles in this sport but I don’t know what will happen and I am taking it as it comes.

“I see this next fight as a stepping stone to bigger things and hopefully I can relax and put on a quality performance that will get people taking notice and give me the chance to go for titles.”

The sheep farmer has a busy schedule, getting up early to tend to the animals as well as training, but he is adamant he is content with his hectic workload.

“The farming is going good. I am quite busy with it at the morning with the sheep and the lambs but lambing was fine this year and I am happy doing both the farming and boxing.

“It gives me a good balance and I feel ready to go for this fight.”

Summer Sizzler II is sponsored by Grosvenor Casino Plymouth, who will again host the weigh-in and Aftershow Party.

Plymouth lightweight and fans’ favourite, Des Newton, will once again top the bill. ‘The Destroyer’ lived up to his nickname last time out as he stopped Gloucester’s Andy Harris to retain his British Challenge Title

Newton is joined by fellow Plymouth pugilists – super lightweight Darren Townley, and lightweight, Chris Adaway.

Newquay super middleweight Brad Pauls is also down for a second Guildhall appearance alongside Exeter welterweight, Faheem Khan.

Tickets are £30 or £60 Ringside and are available by calling: 07958 398 355. Doors open at 6:30pm with boxing commencing at 7:30pm at Plymouth Guildhall, Armada Way, Plymouth, PL1 2AA.

The weigh-in and Aftershow Party (over 18’s only) take place at Grosvenor Casino Plymouth, Derry’s Cross, Plymouth, PL1 2SW (just a two-minute walk from the Guildhall).

Find out more about Grosvenor Casino Plymouth here: http://www.grosvenorcasinos.com/local-casinos/plymouth/