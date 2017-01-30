Werner Kreiskott Defends WBF International Heavyweight Title February 11

Streaking local veteran Werner Kreiskott is set to make the first defense of his World Boxing Federation (WBF) International Heavyweight title on Saturday February 11, headlining a stacked card at the EMKA Sportzentrum in Velbert, Germany.





Kreiskott, 23-19-2 (17), won the WBF title last June, stopping Drazan Janjanin from Bosnia & Herzegovina in six rounds. His first challenger will be massively experienced former WBC world title-challenger Epifanio “Diamante” Mendoza from Colombia.

Undefeated in his last twelve outings, Kreiskott will be looking to make a statement against Mendoza, 43-24-1 (37), who has shared a ring with many notable Heavyweight names, including Luis Ortiz, Dominic Breazeale and Lateef Kayode. In 2011 he challenged Amir Mansour for the WBF Intercontinental crown.

While Kreiskott has not boxed since capturing the championship almost seven months ago, Mendoza stayed busy with a first round knockout victory in December. Having stopped thirty-seven of his forty-three victims, he is not someone for the champion to take lightly.

The show, billed as “Die Nacht Der Löwen” (Night Of The Lions), will be promoted by Kreiskott and his Fight Club Wuppertal. The undercard will feature local talent in competitive match-ups.