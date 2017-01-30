Boxing News 24/7


Werner Kreiskott Defends WBF International Heavyweight Title February 11

- Leave a Comment

Streaking local veteran Werner Kreiskott is set to make the first defense of his World Boxing Federation (WBF) International Heavyweight title on Saturday February 11, headlining a stacked card at the EMKA Sportzentrum in Velbert, Germany.


Kreiskott, 23-19-2 (17), won the WBF title last June, stopping Drazan Janjanin from Bosnia & Herzegovina in six rounds. His first challenger will be massively experienced former WBC world title-challenger Epifanio “Diamante” Mendoza from Colombia.

Undefeated in his last twelve outings, Kreiskott will be looking to make a statement against Mendoza, 43-24-1 (37), who has shared a ring with many notable Heavyweight names, including Luis Ortiz, Dominic Breazeale and Lateef Kayode. In 2011 he challenged Amir Mansour for the WBF Intercontinental crown.

While Kreiskott has not boxed since capturing the championship almost seven months ago, Mendoza stayed busy with a first round knockout victory in December. Having stopped thirty-seven of his forty-three victims, he is not someone for the champion to take lightly.

The show, billed as “Die Nacht Der Löwen” (Night Of The Lions), will be promoted by Kreiskott and his Fight Club Wuppertal. The undercard will feature local talent in competitive match-ups.

Latest Videos


You are here: Home / Press Room / Werner Kreiskott Defends WBF International Heavyweight Title February 11

Latest Boxing Results

Recent Posts

British Boxing

Press News

Popular Posts

Froch says Ward adopts illegal ring tactics: “It’s difficult for me to give him any credit”
Results: Mikey Garcia KOs Dejan Zlaticanin
Mikey Garcia scores early contender for KO of The Year with brutal annihilation of Dejan Zlaticanin
Leo Santa Cruz decisions Carl Frampton
Amir Khan says he has two options for this year: winner of Garcia-Thurman and winner of Brook-Spence
Miguel Berchelt TKOs Francisco Vargas
George Foreman’s message to Anthony Joshua: Beware of veterans
Google+ Button Facebook Button Twitter Button
Read previous post:
Carlos Takam scores crushing, highlight reel KO over Marcin Rekowski

On Sunday (January 29) in Macao, China on a card topped by an IBF super-flyweight title defence by Jerwin Anacjas...

Close