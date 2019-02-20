Welsh king Harris named mandatory for European title

Unbeaten Commonwealth flyweight champion Jay Harris has criticized the opposition of European champion Vincent Legrand after the Welsh star was made mandatory for his title.





Harris (14-0) returns to action at the Vale Sports Arena in Cardiff on March 1, and it’s been a good week for the 28-year-old after being made mandatory for both the British title and now the European title.

The European belt is held by Legrand, and Harris has made it perfectly clear just what he thinks of the Frenchman ahead of a potential future meeting.

Harris said: “I am very pleased to be made mandatory for the European title. It’s a massive title and one that can shoot me up the rankings.





“Vincent Legrand is the champion and is very tall at the weight. I think he’s around 5 foot 8, which is massive for flyweight. He’s a straight puncher and very correct, but he is beatable.

“Apart from a couple of guys, he hasn’t really fought anyone. In his last few fights he’s been having six rounders, and one of them was against an opponent with a losing record.

“He shouldn’t be fighting people like that at 29-0. I wouldn’t mind fighting him in his backyard and winning, but you know what they say over there, you have to knock them out to win. It’s a massive risk, but without risk there’s no reward.”

Harris faces Jaba Memishishi in Cardiff next Friday, with the event show live on iFL TV. The main event sees Akeem Ennis Brown defend his IBF European super-lightweight title against Bilal Rehman.

There is also a packed undercard, which features an interesting featherweight bout between Jacob Robinson and Jonny Phillips, along with exciting stars like Kieran Gething, Alex Hughes, Maredudd Thomas, Sultan Zaurbek and many more.

