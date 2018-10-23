Welsh broadcaster S4C to show Andrew Selby comeback in free-to-air fight nig

Sanigar Events night in Newport features undercard packed with up-and-coming talent featuring Olympic and Commonwealth medal winners.





A Commonwealth title and two Welsh titles will be on the line in S4C’s latest free-to-air fight night, which will also feature Andrew Selby’s first fight in over a year.

The Welsh television channel will be broadcasting the Sanigar Events card on Saturday, 27 October, live from the Newport Centre.

The Bocsio Byw (Live Boxing) programme will feature Welsh language commentary, with English language commentary – provided by former WBU World title holder and now leading trainer Gary Lockett and John Hardy – available via the red button service.

Topping the bill is the Commonwealth Super Bantamweight title bout between hometown fighter Robbie Turley and Bristol’s Ashley Lane.





Tony Dixon, of Mountain Ash, and Kieran Gething of Pontypool, will fight for the vacant Welsh welterweight title.

And having been out of action since October 7 last year, Andrew Selby will make his long-awaited return to the ring in a six-round warm-up fight. It will be the first fight for Selby, who is Wales’ most decorated amateur boxer, since he pulled out af last April’s European title fight with Frenchman Vincent Legrand.

And it will be Wales versus England in a lightewight elimination contest as Gavin Gwynne, from Trelewis and Myron Mills, from Derby, battle it out, with the winner moving on to fight for the prestigious British Lonsdale belt.

The programme will also round up the evening’s other fights, including Fred Evans’ sixth professional fight versus Ryan Toms, and fights for Nathan Thorley and the best up and coming talent from across the country.





The event is the third live night fight to be shown by S4C in the last 12 months, having previously shown two Sanigar Events cards, in Merthyr Leisure Centre last December, and the Cardiff Ice Arena in April this year.

S4C is available to watch throughout the UK on Sky (channel 104 in Wales, 136 in the rest of the UK), Virgin TV (channel 166 in Wales and the rest of the UK) and Freesat (channel 104 in Wales, 120 in the rest of the UK). It will also be shown online on the S4C homepage, s4c.cymru, the S4C Clic app for iOS and Android, and via BBC iPlayer.

Bocsio Byw (Live Boxing)

Saturday 27 October, 8.25pm

English commentary and subtitles available

Available to watch on-demand at s4c.cymru, iPlayer and other platforms