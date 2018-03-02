Weights: Wilder-Ortiz & Dirrell-Uzcategui

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder weighed in at 214.75 lbs. for his title defense against #3 WBC Luis Ortiz on Friday for their fight this Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Ortiz weighed 241.25 lbs.

Wilder was outweighed by 26.5 lbs. by Ortiz on Friday. This could be a bad mistake for Wilder to come in so low against big heavyweight like Ortiz.





(Photo credit: Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions)

Other weights on Saturday’s card:

Andre Dirrell 167.75 vs. Jose Uzcategui 166