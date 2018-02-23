Weights: Thomas LaManna 146.3 – Gabriel Bracero 145.3

Thomas LaManna 146.3 – Gabriel Bracero 145.3
(WBC Fecarbox Welterweight Championship)
Mike Rashid 219.5 – Darius Taylor 211
Tommy Rainone 151.5 – Eduardo Flores 151.5
Ernesto Perez 151.5 – Steve Moore 151.3
Jahmal Dyer 137 – Venderley Miranda 138
Osnel Charles 139.9 – Laquan Lewis 140.5
Frederick Julan 183.5 – Edgar Perez 185
Donald Smith 129 – Andrew Bentley 127.8
Corey Weekley 157 – Robert Terry 159
Omar Kabary Salem 161.9 – Leon DeSheilds 160.9
Darren Goodall 173 – Thalik Taylor TBA
Alvin Varmall, Jr. 189 – Larry Pror 185
Promoter: Rising Star Promotions
Venue: The Showboat Hotel
1st Bell : 7 PM
Saturday, February 24
6:00pm DOORS OPEN
Location: SHOWBOAT ATLANTIC CITY – MAIN ENTRANCE
7:00pm FIRST FIGHT BEGINS
Live stream begins via www.facebook.com/FaceFIGHTNIGHTLIVE
CREDENTIAL DISTRIBUTION: Fight night credentials can be picked-up at the box office in the hotel lobby on Saturday, February 24. To apply, email phillyboxing@gmail.com.
TICKETS: www.risingboxingpromotions.com