Weights: Stephen Tiffney vs. Lewis Paulin

Edinburgh rivals Stephen Tiffney and Lewis Paulin will clash in a domestic duel on MTK’s Saturday-night ‘Christmas Cracker’ fight card

Stephen Tiffney came in two pounds over the 126lb featherweight limit, but his much-anticipated domestic duel against Lewis Paulin will still go ahead on Saturday night.





The undefeated Edinburgh rivals were due to clash for the vacant Scottish featherweight title on MTK Global’s ‘Christmas Cracker’ fight card at the Lagoon Centre in Paisley this weekend.

However, Tiffney’s weigh miss means the belt will only be on the line for Paulin after 11th-hour negotiations ensured that the fight will proceed.

“I’m very disappointed that I didn’t make weight, but I’m happy that the fight is still on,” said Tiffney. “I’m hoping to make up for the weight miss with a good performance and I still think it will be a big win for me if I can beat Lewis,” added the the 29-year-old.

MTK Scotland’s Sam Kynoch was eager to ensure that the fight would go ahead, despite Tiffney’s slip up on the scales.

“I’m delighted an agreement could be reached to allow his fantastic fight to go ahead. Scottish fight fans are in for a real treat tomorrow night,” said Kynoch.





While Tiffney went 10 rounds in his last outing – a comprehensive points victory over Coventry’s Troy James in October – 27-year-old Paulin has never gone past six rounds.

Despite his weight woes, Newtongrange-based Tiffney hopes his experience will be an advantage on the night against his southpaw foe.

The 2015 Scottish amateur champion previously defeated Paulin in the 2013 national championships, while they have since sparred together a number of times in subsequent years.

“We’ve had southpaw sparring and I’ve trained and sparred with Lewis a few times before,” said Tiffney. “So we’ve trained on a few things that we think will work on the night and I’m sure I’ll be able to adapt on the night.”





The all-Scottish clash tops an action-packed ‘Christmas Cracker’ fight card, with limited tickets on door at the Lagoon Centre.

Motherwell’s Iain ‘Baby Butch’ Butcher (16-3, 5KO) features on the undercard, competing at bantamweight for the first time.

And the former WBO European flyweight champion is looking forward to a ‘domestic dust-up’ against Glasgow’s Scott McCormack (5-3-1) in their scheduled eight-rounder.

“It’s not often you get a fight like this where we’re actually quite close to each other where we’re based. A lot of people know both of us,” said Butcher. “If you’re boxing someone from Eastern European or somebody that nobody’s ever heard of it doesn’t really catch your eye, but people on the boxing scene know both of us.

“They’re supporting and talking about it because it’s a nice wee domestic dust-up, so everyone wants to see what the outcome will be,” added the former British and Commonwealth title challenger.